BMW Group UK has been recognised for its commitment to nurturing future female talent, with 10 women from across its businesses honoured in this year’s Autocar Great Women: Rising Stars awards.

Among them, Sophie Rowe, BMW UK’s golf events manager, was named the overall winner in the Events category, following a standout year transforming BMW’s Golf Cup programme.

Now in its ninth year and run in partnership with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the awards celebrate rising female talent across the automotive industry.

The 2025 winners were announced on 30th April at a special event held at HORIBA MIRA in Warwickshire.

Rowe, who joined BMW in 2016 and took over as Events Manager for Golf in 2023, was praised by the judging panel for her strategic mindset, stakeholder engagement and delivery of measurable results.

Under her leadership, BMW’s Golf Cup programme achieved 96% participation across its UK retailer network and enhanced the brand’s presence at the PGA Championship.

Rowe said: “I’m delighted to be recognised in the Events category at this year’s Autocar Rising Stars awards.

“2024 was a milestone year for BMW’s golf programme, celebrating 20 years of title sponsorship at the BMW PGA Championship and successfully reviving our amateur Golf Cup series.

“While currently on maternity leave and enjoying time with my young family, I’m incredibly grateful to my managers and BMW UK for their continued support – and I look forward to returning to a business that continues to challenge and inspire me.”

Nine other BMW Group UK colleagues were shortlisted in the Rising Stars and Apprentice categories.

These included employees from the National Sales Company, BMW Financial Services and Alphabet, recognised across Marketing, Operations, Sales, Talent and Apprenticeships.

All honourees were selected by an expert panel for demonstrating outstanding performance, leadership and future potential within the automotive sector.