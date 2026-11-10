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EV & Sustainability

BMW i3 drives 3,650 miles with under three-hour charge

The route started at North Cape, at the top of Norway, and ended at the southernmost point of Spain at Costa de la Luz.

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BMW i3
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A BMW i3 has driven 5,886.7km (3,658 miles) across Europe, with two hours and 46 minutes spent charging.

The route started at North Cape, at the top of Norway, and ended at the southernmost point of Spain at Costa de la Luz.

Across the drive, the BMW i3 consumed 12.5kWh per 100km, compared with its officially rated figure of 18-13.4 kWh per 100km.

The model used in the run was an i3 50 xDrive, with 19-inch wheels, as well as identical hardware and software to a standard production model.

A single driver spent three days, two hours, and 41 minutes driving, averaging 79.7km/h (49.5mph).

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All charging stops were made on public chargers.

On average, the car charged at 275kW, compared with its maximum of 400kW.

When charging at 400kW, the i3 can add 263 miles of range in 10 minutes.

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Mike Reichelt, head of Neue Klasse, BMW compact and midsize class at BMW, said: “With a total charging time of just two hours and 46 minutes, we beat the previous record from 2017 by more than seven hours.

“To me, this is a strong demonstration of the capabilities of our new technologies and a tremendous team achievement that we can all be proud of.”

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