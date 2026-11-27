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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/bmw-i4-wins-company-car-of-the-year-at-nbma-2026/

The BMW i4 was named Company Car of the Year at last night’s National Business Motoring Awards (NBMA) 2026.

Company Van of the Year was awarded to the Ford Transit Custom, while the Ford E-Transit Custom won Electric Van of the Year.

Alongside the Transit Custom’s wins, Ford Pro won Manufacturer of the Year – LCV. OMODA&JAECOO was named Manufacturer of the Year – Cars.

The Renault 5 E-Tech electric, which won Business Car of the Year at last year’s awards, was named Electric Car of the Year, while Kia was presented with Electric Vehicle (EV) Manufacturer of the Year.

Fleet Management Company of the Year went to Fleet Operations, which also won Risk Management Provider of the Year.

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Enterprise Mobility won Rental Company of the Year.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

Leasing Company of the Year went to Ayvens, and EV Charging Provider of the Year went to Ohme.

Servicing, Maintenance, and Repair Provider of the Year was presented to The AA.