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EV & Sustainability

BMW iX1 and iX2 receive full £3,750 Electric Car Grant

With the Electric Car Grant, some electric variants are priced lower than their ICE equivalents.

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BMW Electric Car Grant
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The BMW iX1 and iX2 have received the Government’s full £3,750 Electric Car Grant, due to BMW’s commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

With the Electric Car Grant, some electric variants are priced lower than their internal combustion (ICE) equivalents.

The iX1 now starts from £33,315, for the eDrive20 Sport model, while a comparable petrol X1 sDrive20i Sport starts at £37,540.

Coinciding with the announcement of grant eligibility, BMW has introduced a lower-priced iX2, the eDrive20 Sport, which starts at the same £33,315 as the iX1 with the grant included.

It has 17-inch alloy wheels, high-gloss Shadowline exterior trim and front sport seats.

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The iX2 eDrive20 M Sport is also eligible for the grant and now starts at £38,065.

Other eligible iX1 variants include the £35,315 eDrive20 xLine and the £38,065 eDrive20 M Sport.

BMW’s application for the Electric Car Grant was successful in part due to its Regensburg Plant’s use of renewable electricity.

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25,000 square metres of solar panels partially power the plant, which produces more than 1,400 X1 and X2 models each day.

Debbie McIntosh, sales director at BMW UK, said: “Securing the full Electric Car Grant for the BMW iX1 and BMW iX2 is an important step in making premium electric mobility more accessible to customers across the UK.

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“With their combination of driving enjoyment, quality and everyday practicality, both models are a compelling choice for customers considering an all-electric BMW.”

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