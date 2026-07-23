BMW iX1 and iX2 receive full £3,750 Electric Car Grant

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/bmw-ix1-and-ix2-receive-full-3750-electric-car-grant/

The BMW iX1 and iX2 have received the Government’s full £3,750 Electric Car Grant, due to BMW’s commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

With the Electric Car Grant, some electric variants are priced lower than their internal combustion (ICE) equivalents.

The iX1 now starts from £33,315, for the eDrive20 Sport model, while a comparable petrol X1 sDrive20i Sport starts at £37,540.

Coinciding with the announcement of grant eligibility, BMW has introduced a lower-priced iX2, the eDrive20 Sport, which starts at the same £33,315 as the iX1 with the grant included.

It has 17-inch alloy wheels, high-gloss Shadowline exterior trim and front sport seats.

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The iX2 eDrive20 M Sport is also eligible for the grant and now starts at £38,065.

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Other eligible iX1 variants include the £35,315 eDrive20 xLine and the £38,065 eDrive20 M Sport.

BMW’s application for the Electric Car Grant was successful in part due to its Regensburg Plant’s use of renewable electricity.