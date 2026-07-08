ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/bmw-ix3-achieves-five-stars-from-euroncap/

The BMW iX3 has been awarded five stars in the latest safety test conducted by independent assessment organisation Euro NCAP.

Euro NCAP said that the BMW iX3 was one of the first vehicles to be assessed according to the revised test protocols introduced in 2026.

The updated testing procedure has been designed to focus more on real-world scenarios on the road and imposes greater requirements for vehicle safety.

In the latest Euro NCAP test, the first model scored highly in each of the four crash safety stages – ‘Safe Driving’, ‘Crash Avoidance’, ‘Crash Protection’ and ‘Post Crash Safety’.

Euro NCAP said the safety concept of the BMW iX3 takes into account the protection of those on board in a collision, as well as crash avoidance systems and functions that help to extricate occupants after a crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, ratings were given for protection of the vehicle’s occupants (both children and adults) and vulnerable road users, and for the vehicle’s safety assistance systems.

Enter the National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Nominations are now open — view the categories and enter before 31 July

The updated procedure has been designed to cover the entire sequence of events and places a clear emphasis on everyday road scenarios.

The standard-fitted driver assistance systems in the BMW iX3 played a key role in this strong performance, according to Euro NCAP.