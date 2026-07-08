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BMW iX3 achieves five stars from EuroNCAP

Euro NCAP said that the BMW iX3 was one of the first vehicles to be assessed according to the revised test protocols introduced in 2026.

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The BMW iX3 has been awarded five stars in the latest safety test conducted by independent assessment organisation Euro NCAP.

Euro NCAP said that the BMW iX3 was one of the first vehicles to be assessed according to the revised test protocols introduced in 2026.

The updated testing procedure has been designed to focus more on real-world scenarios on the road and imposes greater requirements for vehicle safety.

In the latest Euro NCAP test, the first model scored highly in each of the four crash safety stages – ‘Safe Driving’, ‘Crash Avoidance’, ‘Crash Protection’ and ‘Post Crash Safety’.

Euro NCAP said the safety concept of the BMW iX3 takes into account the protection of those on board in a collision, as well as crash avoidance systems and functions that help to extricate occupants after a crash.

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Previously, ratings were given for protection of the vehicle’s occupants (both children and adults) and vulnerable road users, and for the vehicle’s safety assistance systems.

The updated procedure has been designed to cover the entire sequence of events and places a clear emphasis on everyday road scenarios.

The standard-fitted driver assistance systems in the BMW iX3 played a key role in this strong performance, according to Euro NCAP.

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In the ‘Safe Driving’ category, for example, Euro NCAP gave the BMW a positive rating in recognition of its ability to help drivers stay alert to the traffic around them.

It showed the correct speed on 97% of a cross-border test route covering around 2,000 kilometres (1,243 miles) through Italy, France, Germany and Austria.

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The positive assessment was from the combination of physical controls for essential driving functions, the central display for adjusting infotainment and comfort-enhancing functions and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant for voice control, according to Euro NCAP.

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The systems in the BMW iX3 that detect if a child has been left behind in the vehicle earned a positive assessment, too.

And the BMW iX3 posted a score of 73% for ‘Safe Driving’, which is 13% higher than actually required for a five-star rating in this category.

The BMW iX3 scored 83% for ‘Crash Avoidance’.

Here, it impressed with an extensive array of active safety systems, including front collision warning with brake intervention.

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Also earning praise was the exit warning function, which reminded occupants getting out of the car to be aware of cyclists approaching from the rear.

The BMW iX3 recorded 86% for ‘Crash Protection’.

Euro NCAP awarded it the maximum number of points for the protection provided to the child test dummies in the rear seats in an asymmetric frontal collision.

Additional test data and validated simulation models also confirmed a high level of protection overall for occupants with different body sizes in the various impact tests.

In the side impact tests, the BMW iX3 again recorded top marks.

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The standard-fitted central airbag played its part here by preventing the driver and front passenger from colliding with one another.

In the ‘Post Crash Safety’ category, the BMW iX3 posted 95%.

These test features are assessed to increase safety for occupants after a crash and help them to be extricated from the vehicle.

These include emergency call systems, as well as functions designed to make the high-voltage battery safe and provide access to the vehicle for first responders.

The flush-fitted exterior door handles of the BMW iX3 were particularly relevant to this safety test, according to Euro NCAP.

The assessors confirmed that the electrically operated handles worked reliably after all the crash tests.

This is enabled by a mechanical redundancy for the opening systems in the BMW iX3, and Euro NCAP gave it a positive rating accordingly.

It added that the car performed beyond legal requirements when it comes to its emergency call system.

For example, it sends out two GPS coordinates, which helps rescuers to identify which side of a motorway the BMW is on and therefore to reach the scene more quickly.

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