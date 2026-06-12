  
BM Original

FEATURING

BV Masthead 200x122
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram
BM Original
Subscribe

BMW M Concept Neue Klasse previews M3 EV

The M Concept Neue Klasse is intended to bridge BMW M’s history and motorsport success with its electric-only future.

Dylan Robertson

12 June 2026

EV & Sustainability

SHARE

BMW M EV

BMW M has revealed the M Concept Neue Klasse at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a concept intended to preview its first electric vehicle (EV) ahead of its arrival in 2027.

The M Concept Neue Klasse is intended to bridge BMW M’s history and motorsport success with its electric-only future.

It shares the basic shape of the i3, the first 3 Series EV, suggesting that an ‘iM3’ would be the first EV from BMW M.

It features design cues reminiscent of previous models, including the M aero mirrors of recent M cars and the E36 M3, a shark nose like the E24 6 Series and the yellow lights of the BMW M Hybrid V8 racing car.

BMW M said that yellow lights, as well as the 3D ‘Track Lights’ on the outer section of the front end, will become a part of its future design language.

The car has a three-piece front bumper, which was inspired by high-speed sailing boats.

Other design features include centre-lock wheels, exclusive Monza Red paint and bucket seats made from natural fibre.

Mechanically, the concept has four electric motors and BMW M Dynamic Performance Control.

It uses an 800V architecture and battery larger than 100kWh.

BMW M said that Dynamic Performance Control opens up new potential for both driving dynamics and safety.

Oliver Heilmer, head of design for BMW Compact Class, Neue Klasse and BMW M, said: “The new BMW M design language forms the expressive spearhead of the Neue Klasse – determined and purposeful.

“At BMW M, form consistently follows function. Every detail serves performance. This project is truly special to me because it carries the BMW M character into a new era.”

Franciscus van Meel, chairman of the board of management at BMW M GmbH, said: “Even in the new all-electric era, we continue the M-typical tradition of transferring both technological innovations and defining design features directly from motorsport into series production.”

Related Posts

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

master-1
Vans

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

EV_Day_Cannock_NVH_Ford_Transit_Custom_1_2024
Business Van Awards

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

lightfoot
Business Van Awards

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

manheim
Business Van Awards

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

renault
Business Motoring Awards

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

van-monster-1
Business Van Awards

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year
Business Motoring Awards

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

Northgate-Cannock-99
Business Van Awards

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

renault-master
Business Van Awards

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

wilsons
Business Motoring Awards

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

Master-Diesel-028
Business Van Awards

Built for business: Renault Master crowned van of the year 

europcar
Business Van Awards

Long-term rental solutions earn recognition for Europcar Vans & Trucks 

europcar mobility
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

Highly Commended Award
Business Motoring Awards

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

renault-2025AwardsBest-Small-EV-VanWINNER
Business Van Awards

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

leasys
Business Motoring Awards

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

runyourfleet
Business Motoring Awards

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

polestar 4 best large ev
Business Motoring Awards

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

nationwide
Business Motoring Awards

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

charge scheme
Business Motoring Awards

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

fod
Industry & Market News

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

Business-Vans-Best-Large-EV-Van
Business Van Awards

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

sortimo
Business Van Awards

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

R5
Business Motoring Awards

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK
Business Motoring Awards

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

Europcar-best-short-term-rental2
Business Van Awards

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Linkedin X-twitter Youtube Facebook Tiktok Instagram

BUSINESS MOTORING

BUSINESS Vans

MAGAZINE

PODCAST

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE