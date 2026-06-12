BMW M Concept Neue Klasse previews M3 EV

The M Concept Neue Klasse is intended to bridge BMW M’s history and motorsport success with its electric-only future.

BMW M has revealed the M Concept Neue Klasse at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a concept intended to preview its first electric vehicle (EV) ahead of its arrival in 2027.

The M Concept Neue Klasse is intended to bridge BMW M’s history and motorsport success with its electric-only future.

It shares the basic shape of the i3, the first 3 Series EV, suggesting that an ‘iM3’ would be the first EV from BMW M.

It features design cues reminiscent of previous models, including the M aero mirrors of recent M cars and the E36 M3, a shark nose like the E24 6 Series and the yellow lights of the BMW M Hybrid V8 racing car.

BMW M said that yellow lights, as well as the 3D ‘Track Lights’ on the outer section of the front end, will become a part of its future design language.

The car has a three-piece front bumper, which was inspired by high-speed sailing boats.

Other design features include centre-lock wheels, exclusive Monza Red paint and bucket seats made from natural fibre.

Mechanically, the concept has four electric motors and BMW M Dynamic Performance Control.

It uses an 800V architecture and battery larger than 100kWh.

BMW M said that Dynamic Performance Control opens up new potential for both driving dynamics and safety.

Oliver Heilmer, head of design for BMW Compact Class, Neue Klasse and BMW M, said: “The new BMW M design language forms the expressive spearhead of the Neue Klasse – determined and purposeful.

“At BMW M, form consistently follows function. Every detail serves performance. This project is truly special to me because it carries the BMW M character into a new era.”

Franciscus van Meel, chairman of the board of management at BMW M GmbH, said: “Even in the new all-electric era, we continue the M-typical tradition of transferring both technological innovations and defining design features directly from motorsport into series production.”