BMW M2 gains AWD xDrive variant, pre-chamber combustion

The M2 xDrive sends all power to the rear wheels in normal driving, but sends power to the front when rear traction is limited.

BMW has added an all wheel drive (AWD) xDrive variant to the M2, along with M Ignite pre-chamber combustion which allows it to meet Euro 7 emissions standards.

The M2 xDrive sends all power to the rear wheels in normal driving, but sends power to the front when rear traction is limited.

All BMW M2 xDrive models receive the automatic gearbox.

It has an Active M Differential, as well as M-specific traction and stability control, allowing it to respond more precisely.

The AWD system can be configured through M Setup, allowing drivers to tailor the system to their preferences and decouple the front axle, as in the larger M cars with xDrive.

It can accelerate to 62mph in 3.7 seconds, 0.3 seconds faster than the rear wheel drive model.

Production of the M2 xDrive will begin in August 2026 at the San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico.

BMW said that the M Ignite technology is an example of a successful technology transition from racing cars to production models, and significantly reduces fuel consumption under huge loads.

The technology will be applied to all models fitted with the S58 straight-six engine, including the M3 and M4.

In 2025, the M2 was the best-selling car in BMW M’s range.

Alexander Karajlovic, vice president for development at BMW M GmbH, said: “The new BMW M2 with M xDrive opens the next chapter in the story of an icon.

“It breaks new ground in blending the strong, uncompromising character of the BMW M2 compact high-performance sports car with the superior traction and precision of M xDrive for the first time.

“This fundamentally upgraded car lays down the performance generated by its straight-six engine with even greater poise and assurance, and adds maximum control, stability and acceleration in any conditions to its dynamic repertoire.

“Like its stablemates, the BMW M2 with M xDrive is therefore very much a driver’s car, but it also elevates its high-performance abilities to a new level and redefines sporting prowess in the compact M segment.”