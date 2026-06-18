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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/bmw-opens-uk-orders-for-58k-i3-first-edition-53k-model-to-follow/

BMW UK has opened orders for the £57,905 i3 50 xDrive First Edition, while the £53,005 i3 50 xDrive will arrive in autumn 2026.

The First Edition is based on the M Sport model, but adds a 3D Head-Up Display, the Harman Kardon sound system and a 22kW on-board AC charger.

It also has electrically adjustable front seats, three-zone automatic climate control and a heated steering wheel.

Further options include heated rear seats, a panoramic sunroof and a tow bar.

Available colours include a new shade, M Le Castellet Blue, while 19 or 20-inch wheels are offered.

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BMW i3 50 xDrive models have a 108.7kWh battery, allowing for a range of up to 563 miles. 234 miles can be added in 10 minutes via a 400kW rapid charger.

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It has 469PS and can accelerate to 62mph in 4.7 seconds.

Jochen Goller, member of the board of management for customer, brands and sales at BMW AG, said: “The new BMW i3 is a groundbreaking car for us.