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EV & Sustainability

BMW opens UK orders for £58k i3 First Edition, £53k model to follow

The First Edition is based on the M Sport model, but adds a 3D Head-Up Display, the Harman Kardon sound system and a 22kW on-board AC charger.

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BMW i3 UK
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BMW UK has opened orders for the £57,905 i3 50 xDrive First Edition, while the £53,005 i3 50 xDrive will arrive in autumn 2026.

The First Edition is based on the M Sport model, but adds a 3D Head-Up Display, the Harman Kardon sound system and a 22kW on-board AC charger.

It also has electrically adjustable front seats, three-zone automatic climate control and a heated steering wheel.

Further options include heated rear seats, a panoramic sunroof and a tow bar.

Available colours include a new shade, M Le Castellet Blue, while 19 or 20-inch wheels are offered.

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BMW i3 50 xDrive models have a 108.7kWh battery, allowing for a range of up to 563 miles. 234 miles can be added in 10 minutes via a 400kW rapid charger.

It has 469PS and can accelerate to 62mph in 4.7 seconds.

Jochen Goller, member of the board of management for customer, brands and sales at BMW AG, said: “The new BMW i3 is a groundbreaking car for us.

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“As a fully electric model, it will be competing in a high-volume segment and is therefore extremely significant for the BMW Group.

“At the same time, we can already tell from the high level of interest in this model that it will be very well received by our customers.

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“The start of orders on 18 June in First Edition form – ahead of the official market launch – is an important next step here.”

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Mike Reichelt, head of Neue Klasse at BMW, said: “The BMW 3 Series has been an icon of our brand for seven generations and therefore more than five decades.

“It encapsulates pure driving pleasure, innovation and timeless design. With the Neue Klasse and its technology clusters, we are literally skipping a vehicle generation.

“This is the DNA of our sporting saloon in a completely new vehicle concept as we write the next chapter in the BMW 3 Series success story.”

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