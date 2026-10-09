BMW prices X5 from £85,885, iX5 EV from £85,375

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/bmw-prices-x5-from-85885-ix5-ev-from-85375/
BMW has announced that the iX5 will be the entry-point to the recently-revealed X5 range, priced from £85,375 while the X5 diesel will be priced from £85,885.
The range also includes the £86,870 X5 50e xDrive plug-in hybrid (PHEV).
At launch, BMW will not offer petrol engines in UK-market X5 models.
The only iX5 variant offered initially is the 60e xDrive, which has 525 miles of range, 578PS, and can accelerate to 62mph in 4.6 seconds.
It uses a 141kWh battery, and can charge at up to 460kW.
ADVERTISEMENT
BMW said that it will add an M Performance model to the iX5 range further down the line.
The diesel model, the X5 40d xDrive, uses BMW’s 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six, outputting 313PS.
It will be retested under the Euro 7 emissions standard before UK launch, and BMW will fill all cars with HVO100 renewable fuel following production.
ADVERTISEMENT
Both PHEV models use BMW’s 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six petrol engine, which has been fitted with a new turbocharger, along with a 197PS electric motor, and a 26.5kWh battery.
Depending on variant, electric-only range is up to 63 miles.
ADVERTISEMENT
The X5 50e xDrive outputs 489PS, while the X5’s range topping M60e xDrive variant has 612PS.
ADVERTISEMENT
M60e xDrive models can accelerate to 62mph in 4.5 seconds, and are priced from £101,775.
The latest X5 has 11 paint colour options, and wheel sizes of up to 23 inches.
Across the range, standard equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, sports seats, and BMW’s Panoramic iDrive infotainment system.
Optional features include Merino Leather, an 18-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, ventilated seats, and a passenger display.
ADVERTISEMENT
Dr Joachim Post, member of the board of management responsible for development at BMW AG, said: “With its imposing presence and flawless symbiosis of comfort and driving pleasure, the BMW X5 became a global bestseller.
“And now the latest generation also benefits from the technologies in the Neue Klasse and the widest possible range of drive systems.
“As a result, I’m sure the new BMW X5 will set the benchmark in its class once again and write the next chapter in its success story.”