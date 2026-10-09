BMW prices X5 from £85,885, iX5 EV from £85,375

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/bmw-prices-x5-from-85885-ix5-ev-from-85375/

BMW has announced that the iX5 will be the entry-point to the recently-revealed X5 range, priced from £85,375 while the X5 diesel will be priced from £85,885.

The range also includes the £86,870 X5 50e xDrive plug-in hybrid (PHEV).

At launch, BMW will not offer petrol engines in UK-market X5 models.

The only iX5 variant offered initially is the 60e xDrive, which has 525 miles of range, 578PS, and can accelerate to 62mph in 4.6 seconds.

It uses a 141kWh battery, and can charge at up to 460kW.

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BMW said that it will add an M Performance model to the iX5 range further down the line.

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The diesel model, the X5 40d xDrive, uses BMW’s 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six, outputting 313PS.

It will be retested under the Euro 7 emissions standard before UK launch, and BMW will fill all cars with HVO100 renewable fuel following production.