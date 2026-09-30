BMW reveals G50 3 Series: ICE-only at launch, PHEV to follow
At launch, the inline-six powered M350 xDrive and the inline-four powered 320 will be the only models available.
BMW has revealed the eighth generation of the 3 Series, the G50, which will be available exclusively with internal combustion engines (ICE) at launch, with a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) to follow.
The latest 3 Series shares its design with its electric counterpart, the i3, including the ‘2.5-box’ proportions, and Panoramic iDrive interior setup.
At launch, the inline-six powered M350 xDrive and the inline-four powered 320 will be the only models available.
The M350 xDrive uses a mild-hybrid version of BMW’s 3.0-litre turbocharged inline six, producing 443PS.
It has all-wheel drive, standard-fit Adaptive M suspension, and can accelerate to 62mph in 4.1 seconds.
An electric counterpart to the M350 xDrive, the i3 M60 xDrive M Performance, will launch in 2027. BMW is also expected to release both ICE and electric variants of the next M3.
Within a year of the G50 3 Series’ launch, a PHEV model will join the range.
Across the i3 and 3 Series ranges, a series of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) will be available, including Motorway Assistant, which allows for hands-free driving up to 81mph.