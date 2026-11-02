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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/bmw-to-expand-partially-automated-driving-to-cities-from-2027/

BMW will expand its navigation-guided, partially automated driving system to work in cities from 2027.

The rollout will begin in Germany, with further markets following.

City Assistant is already able to stop and start automatically at traffic lights, but the expanded system will be able to make lane changes, navigate right-of-way situations and drive around roundabouts.

The required equipment is already fitted as standard to the latest iX3, iX4, X5, 3 Series and 7 Series, and the additional features will be delivered through an over-the-air update.

BMW said that partially automated driving will only be available when the system detects that the driver remains attentive.

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In certain markets, including the UK, the system is already available for motorway driving.

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Joachim Post, member of the board of management for development at BMW AG, said: “By extending partially automated driving functions to urban areas, we will offer our customers a real improvement in driving comfort – with confident driver assistance in true BMW style.

“The system will support them seamlessly along the navigation route, from motorways through country roads and into the city.