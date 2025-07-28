BMW UK funds 135 EV chargers across all National Parks

BMW UK has funded the installation of 135 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across all 15 National Parks.

EV chargers have already been installed at eight National Parks, with the remaining seven expected to receive chargers by November.

The scheme is part of BMW UK’s ‘Recharge in Nature’ partnership with UK National Parks, which was launched in 2022.

Emily Barrow, brand communication manager at BMW UK, said: “Recharge in Nature is a shining example of how partnerships with business can drive meaningful progress.

“Through investment in electric infrastructure and nature restoration, we’ve created a lasting legacy that supports not just the environment, but also the communities that care for and enjoy these incredible spaces.”

The company also funded 15 community and biodiversity projects during the partnership, including a project to protect Wales’ largest freshwater lake from pollution, and a project in the North York Moors that helped young people become tomorrow’s conservationists.

In total, BMW UK has invested £1m in biodiversity and community projects during the partnership.

Catherine Hawkins, chair of National Parks Partnerships, said: “This partnership exemplifies what can be achieved when organisations unite around shared values.

“BMW UK’s support has not only helped dramatically increase access to EV charging across our National Parks, but also enriched biodiversity and empowered communities.

“Its success marks a powerful model for future partnerships that protect nature while enabling responsible access for all.”

The final phase of the partnership will see the remaining EV chargers installed, and a series of conservation projects completed in the Lake District, Bannau Brycheinog, and the Cairngorms.