  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

BMW UK funds 135 EV chargers across all National Parks

The scheme is part of the ‘Recharge in Nature’ partnership, which was launched in 2022.

Dylan Robertson

28 July 2025

, ,

SHARE

EV national parks

BMW UK has funded the installation of 135 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across all 15 National Parks.

EV chargers have already been installed at eight National Parks, with the remaining seven expected to receive chargers by November.

The scheme is part of BMW UK’s ‘Recharge in Nature’ partnership with UK National Parks, which was launched in 2022.

Emily Barrow, brand communication manager at BMW UK, said: “Recharge in Nature is a shining example of how partnerships with business can drive meaningful progress.

“Through investment in electric infrastructure and nature restoration, we’ve created a lasting legacy that supports not just the environment, but also the communities that care for and enjoy these incredible spaces.”

The company also funded 15 community and biodiversity projects during the partnership, including a project to protect Wales’ largest freshwater lake from pollution, and a project in the North York Moors that helped young people become tomorrow’s conservationists.

In total, BMW UK has invested £1m in biodiversity and community projects during the partnership.

Catherine Hawkins, chair of National Parks Partnerships, said: “This partnership exemplifies what can be achieved when organisations unite around shared values.

“BMW UK’s support has not only helped dramatically increase access to EV charging across our National Parks, but also enriched biodiversity and empowered communities.

“Its success marks a powerful model for future partnerships that protect nature while enabling responsible access for all.”

The final phase of the partnership will see the remaining EV chargers installed, and a series of conservation projects completed in the Lake District, Bannau Brycheinog, and the Cairngorms.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE