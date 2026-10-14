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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/bmw-uk-launches-tailored-chauffeur-programme-service-package/

BMW UK has launched a dedicated BMW Chauffeur Programme, developed for professional chauffeurs and executive transport providers using the BMW 7 Series and fully electric BMW i7.

The programme aims to deliver a nationwide, specialist support service, tailored to the requirements of the chauffeur industry.

The programme is ‘Service Inclusive’, which offers eligible vehicles a five-year service package which covers unlimited mileage for the BMW 7 Series and BMW i7, and a one-year subscription to BMW Security PRO, which equips programme vehicles with advanced vehicle tracking, real-time monitoring, driver tag functionality and direct access to a secure operating centre.

Also offered as part of the programme is Mobility Support, where customers can access a licensed BMW 7 Series or BMW i7 replacement, or support towards self-arranged hire solutions during warranty repairs, and BMW’s high-voltage battery warranty of up to eight years or 100,000 miles.

BMW UK has also collaborated with BMW Financial Services UK and ALPHABET to introduce specialist funding solutions, designed specifically for Chauffeur Programme members.

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Eligible customers can access a range of finance products, including Regulated Hire Purchase, Unregulated Hire Purchase, Business Contract Purchase and Business Contract Hire, depending on customer type and business structure.

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These tailored funding solutions have been developed to provide greater flexibility for both individual operators and incorporated chauffeur businesses.

BMW said it also seeks to support both retailer marketing activity and operator promotional campaigns with approved chauffeur-focused imagery.