BMW unveils all-electric X5 as fifth generation adopts five-powertrain strategy
BMW has revealed the fifth-generation X5, introducing the first all-electric BMW iX5 alongside diesel and plug-in hybrid variants, with UK sales beginning in spring 2027.
BMW has unveiled the fifth-generation X5, marking the first time its flagship Sports Activity Vehicle will be offered with an all-electric powertrain alongside diesel and plug-in hybrid models.
The new X5 has also been engineered to support a future hydrogen variant, making it the first BMW model designed around five different drive systems as part of the brand’s global line-up. UK sales of the battery electric, diesel and plug-in hybrid versions are scheduled to begin in spring 2027.
Leading the range is the new BMW iX5 60 xDrive, which uses the manufacturer’s sixth-generation eDrive technology and features an 800-volt architecture, charging speeds of up to 460kW DC and a claimed WLTP driving range of up to 525 miles.
Buyers will also be able to choose the X5 40d xDrive diesel with 48V mild hybrid technology or two plug-in hybrid variants, while a hydrogen-powered BMW iX5 Hydrogen will join the range later.
The new model adopts BMW’s latest Neue Klasse-inspired design language, including a redesigned kidney grille, new double-X daytime running lights and a completely reworked interior centred around BMW Panoramic iDrive.
The cabin also introduces new materials, optional passenger display technology and expanded personalisation, with alloy wheels of up to 23 inches and M Sport, M Sport Pro and M Performance specifications available.
BMW says the X5 has also been developed to deliver improved driving dynamics through standard adaptive suspension and a suite of new driver assistance systems.
The all-electric iX5 benefits from BMW’s new Heart of Joy control architecture, while combustion and plug-in hybrid models receive the latest version of the company’s chassis management system.