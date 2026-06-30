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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/bmw-unveils-all-electric-x5-as-fifth-generation-adopts-five-powertrain-strategy/

BMW has unveiled the fifth-generation X5, marking the first time its flagship Sports Activity Vehicle will be offered with an all-electric powertrain alongside diesel and plug-in hybrid models.

The new X5 has also been engineered to support a future hydrogen variant, making it the first BMW model designed around five different drive systems as part of the brand’s global line-up. UK sales of the battery electric, diesel and plug-in hybrid versions are scheduled to begin in spring 2027.

Leading the range is the new BMW iX5 60 xDrive, which uses the manufacturer’s sixth-generation eDrive technology and features an 800-volt architecture, charging speeds of up to 460kW DC and a claimed WLTP driving range of up to 525 miles.

Buyers will also be able to choose the X5 40d xDrive diesel with 48V mild hybrid technology or two plug-in hybrid variants, while a hydrogen-powered BMW iX5 Hydrogen will join the range later.

The new model adopts BMW’s latest Neue Klasse-inspired design language, including a redesigned kidney grille, new double-X daytime running lights and a completely reworked interior centred around BMW Panoramic iDrive.

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The cabin also introduces new materials, optional passenger display technology and expanded personalisation, with alloy wheels of up to 23 inches and M Sport, M Sport Pro and M Performance specifications available.

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BMW says the X5 has also been developed to deliver improved driving dynamics through standard adaptive suspension and a suite of new driver assistance systems.

The all-electric iX5 benefits from BMW’s new Heart of Joy control architecture, while combustion and plug-in hybrid models receive the latest version of the company’s chassis management system.