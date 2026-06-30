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BMW unveils all-electric X5 as fifth generation adopts five-powertrain strategy

BMW has revealed the fifth-generation X5, introducing the first all-electric BMW iX5 alongside diesel and plug-in hybrid variants, with UK sales beginning in spring 2027.

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BMW unveils all-electric X5 as fifth generation adopts five-powertrain strategy
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BMW has unveiled the fifth-generation X5, marking the first time its flagship Sports Activity Vehicle will be offered with an all-electric powertrain alongside diesel and plug-in hybrid models.

The new X5 has also been engineered to support a future hydrogen variant, making it the first BMW model designed around five different drive systems as part of the brand’s global line-up. UK sales of the battery electric, diesel and plug-in hybrid versions are scheduled to begin in spring 2027.

Leading the range is the new BMW iX5 60 xDrive, which uses the manufacturer’s sixth-generation eDrive technology and features an 800-volt architecture, charging speeds of up to 460kW DC and a claimed WLTP driving range of up to 525 miles.

Buyers will also be able to choose the X5 40d xDrive diesel with 48V mild hybrid technology or two plug-in hybrid variants, while a hydrogen-powered BMW iX5 Hydrogen will join the range later.

The new model adopts BMW’s latest Neue Klasse-inspired design language, including a redesigned kidney grille, new double-X daytime running lights and a completely reworked interior centred around BMW Panoramic iDrive.

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The cabin also introduces new materials, optional passenger display technology and expanded personalisation, with alloy wheels of up to 23 inches and M Sport, M Sport Pro and M Performance specifications available.

BMW says the X5 has also been developed to deliver improved driving dynamics through standard adaptive suspension and a suite of new driver assistance systems.

The all-electric iX5 benefits from BMW’s new Heart of Joy control architecture, while combustion and plug-in hybrid models receive the latest version of the company’s chassis management system.

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Production will take place at BMW Group’s Spartanburg plant in the United States, where the X5 has been built since the model was introduced in 1999.

Dr Joachim Post, member of the board of management of BMW AG responsible for development, said: “With its imposing presence and flawless symbiosis of comfort and driving pleasure, the BMW X5 became a global bestseller.

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“And now the latest generation also benefits from the technologies in the Neue Klasse and the widest possible range of drive systems.

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“As a result, I’m sure the new BMW X5 will set the benchmark in its class once again and write the next chapter in its success story.”

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