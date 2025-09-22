  
BMW X5 to offer EV, hydrogen, hybrid and ICE variants

The iX5 Hydrogen, which has previously been sold in small numbers, will join the range as BMW's first series production FCEV.

Dylan Robertson

22 September 2025

BMW X5 hydrogen

The next-generation BMW X5, scheduled for launch in 2028, will offer a choice of petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid (PHEV), electric vehicle (EV) and hydrogen fuel cell (FCEV) powertrains.

The iX5 Hydrogen, which has previously been sold in small numbers, will join the range as BMW’s first series production FCEV.

It will use third-generation fuel cell technology developed in collaboration with Toyota, but is unlikely to come to the UK as BMW has previously opted not to sell hydrogen vehicles here, citing a lack of infrastructure.

Joachim Post, member of the board of management for development at BMW AG, said: “By launching the new BMW X5 with a choice of five drive system variants, we are once again demonstrating our leading position as a technology pioneer.”

Michael Rath, vice president of hydrogen vehicles at BMW Group, said: “The new BMW iX5 Hydrogen will be a true BMW – pioneering in its class and delivering the BMW typical driving pleasure.”

BMW said that it is already building the first of the next-generation hydrogen X5 prototypes.

The brand has established the Hydrogen Mobility at Scale (HyMoS) initiative to help support hydrogen infrastructure, through pooling demand for hydrogen cars, trucks and buses.

HyMoS is currently in the pilot phase, supporting hydrogen infrastructure in France and Germany.

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
