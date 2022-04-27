Reading Time: < 1 minute

THE BMW X5 xDrive 45e offers user-choosers a large SUV which delivers low running costs and associated tax bills.

Thanks to CO2 emissions of 27-31g/km, the X5 falls into the 7% benefit-in-kind tax banding. Factor in combined fuel consumption of up to 235.4mpg and an electric-only range of up to 54 miles, and the X5 plug-in hybrid makes clear sense both to drivers and fleet managers.

Just some of the numbers that impressed the judges in this year’s Business Motoring Awards who voted the X5 xDrive 45e the Best large SUV.

Power comes from BMW’s lovely 3.0-litre six cylinder engine, as smooth and punchy as ever punchy and it works so well with the electric motor.

While those mpg figures seem impressive – they are carried out under test conditions so in the real world you might expect somewhere in the region of 50mpg when driven sensibly. Still not to be sniffed at in a large SUV.

So, its combined petrol/EV output of 286hp, ability to drive for up to 54 miles on electric power, and a good long overall range, this model is a good choice for fleets and user choosers.

The electric motor is that it gives the car a nice boost when you’re pulling away from junctions and the motorway cruise is pretty luxurious. What’s not to like?





BMW X5e – makes real sense to drivers and fleet managers THE BMW X5 xDrive 45e offers user-choosers a large SUV which delivers low running costs and associated tax bills. Thanks to CO2 emissions of 27-31g/km, the X5 falls into the READ MORE Van Monster Remarketing- tops for Business Motoring Awards EXCEPTIONAL levels of customer service are at the heart of the Van Monster Remarketing proposition. The personal nature of the service provided by its Remarketing account managers has enabled to grow READ MORE BMW iX electrifies the Business Motoring Award judges THE BMW iX will add electric performance to any forwarding-thinking fleet manager, as well as a spacious, lounge-like interior to keep drivers focussed on the road ahead, with a range READ MORE BMW iX3 brings electricity into the mainstream Following the i3 and i8, the BMW iX3 is the brand's first electric SUV and the winner of this Year's Business Motoring Awards Best Medium SUV category. And the electric READ MORE Executive express – BMW530e offers savings for company car drivers THE BMW 5 Series Saloon is the epitome of a sporty business saloon and The 530e plug-in hybrid models combine performance and frugality to create an optimised executive car. With READ MORE KeyFleet Partner Programme – Best Company Car Programme winner WITH electric vehicles on the rise and with many government initiatives and support of the EV revolution, KeyFleet has become an ambassador for EVs.All employees are trained in Whole Life READ MORE Keeping up with the times – Europcar, Business Motoring Award winner MULTI-MODEL mobility is becoming increasingly important for SMEs, particularly in the short-term rental arena and the EuropcarOne mobility platform provides seamless access to s full range of solutions, from daily READ MORE SOGO – Business Motoring Best Mobility Provider Winner SHORT-TERM leasing is essential to the mass adoption of electric vehicles before 2030 when sales of all new cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel will be banned. READ MORE Flexibility is key – Europcar, Best Long Term Rental FROM COVID-19 and semi-conductor shortages impacting on vehicle supply to rising inflation and uncertain trading conditions, the past 12 months have not been easy for any business. But they have READ MORE Size doesn’t matter to Best Leasing Company winner JCT600 VLS GIVING customers access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, no matter what their size, is at the heart of the business at JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions (VLS), winner READ MORE Smart charger – Ohme a Business Motoring Award winner ELECTRIC Vehicles are what everyone is talking about, as is the infrastructure required to make them a viable proposition. Helping to build this infrastructure is Ohme, a smart charging hardware READ MORE