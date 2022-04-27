BMW X5e – makes real sense to drivers and fleet managers

THE BMW X5 xDrive 45e offers user-choosers a large SUV which delivers low running costs and associated tax bills.
Thanks to CO2 emissions of 27-31g/km, the X5 falls into the 7% benefit-in-kind tax banding. Factor in combined fuel consumption of up to 235.4mpg and an electric-only range of up to 54 miles, and the X5 plug-in hybrid makes clear sense both to drivers and fleet managers.
Just some of the numbers that impressed the judges in this year’s Business Motoring Awards who voted the X5 xDrive 45e the Best large SUV.
Power comes from BMW’s lovely 3.0-litre six cylinder engine, as smooth and punchy as ever punchy and it works so well with the electric motor.
While those mpg figures seem impressive – they are carried out under test conditions so in the real world you might expect somewhere in the region of 50mpg when driven sensibly. Still not to be sniffed at in a large SUV.
So, its combined petrol/EV output of 286hp, ability to drive for up to 54 miles on electric power, and a good long overall range, this model is a good choice for fleets and user choosers.
The electric motor is that it gives the car a nice boost when you’re pulling away from junctions and the motorway cruise is pretty luxurious. What’s not to like?
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
Leave A Comment