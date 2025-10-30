  
bm poppy
bm poppy
BNP Paribas offers financing for Nidec EV charging infrastructure

Solutions will support fleets, charge point operators, retailers and service providers.

Dylan Robertson

30 October 2025

BNP Paribas Nidec

BNP Paribas Leasing has announced a strategic partnership with Nidec Conversion, which will see financing solutions offered for Nidec’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure solutions.

Packages will be available to support businesses of any size, offering financing options for EV charging equipment and services.

The partnership covers the UK, as well as much of Europe.

Pascale Favre (pictured, left), managing director of the technology leasing division at BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, said: “At BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, we are committed to making the energy transition both affordable and achievable for businesses of all sizes.

“By combining Nidec Conversion’s advanced technologies with our expertise in equipment financing, we are helping customers invest today in the infrastructure that will power tomorrow’s mobility and energy landscape.”

Nidec said the partnership with BNP Paribas is intended to accelerate the adoption of e-mobility infrastructure and energy-efficient technologies across Europe.

Gilbert Khawam (pictured, right), vice president of power and e-mobility products at Nidec Conversion, said: “Our mission at Nidec Conversion is to deliver innovative and reliable energy solutions that support a more sustainable future.

“Partnering with BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions allows us to remove financial barriers for our customers, ensuring that operators across Europe can rapidly deploy charging infrastructure and energy systems at scale.

“Together, we are enabling the growth of e-mobility and accelerating the shift toward a low-carbon economy.”

