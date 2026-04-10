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Bosch and Qualcomm expand partnership to include ADAS tech

Together, Bosch and Qualcomm Technologies aim to address the scaling of intelligent vehicle technology to meet growing consumer demand.

Milly Standing

10 April 2026

Fleet Operations & Compliance

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BOSCH Cockpit Integration Platform Key Visual

Bosch and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. have expanded their partnership – previously focused on vehicle computers for cockpit solutions – to include ADAS solutions.

Together, Bosch and Qualcomm Technologies aim to address the scaling of intelligent vehicle technology to meet growing consumer demand for vehicles that are automated, connected and personalised.

The companies also highlighted a milestone in their longstanding collaboration: Bosch has developed and delivered more than 10 million vehicle computers based on Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms for the global automotive market.

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Christoph Hartung, member of the Bosch Mobility business sector board, chief technology officer for systems, software, and services, and president of the division cross-domain computing solutions, said: “By combining leading-edge compute technology with our system integration expertise – hardware, software, and safety – we enable automakers to meet the rising demand for personalized, safe, and comfortable driving experiences.

“The growing success of our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies underlines a central value Bosch brings to the industry: we provide the robust, high-performance computing platforms that form the backbone of today’s software-defined vehicle.”

Nakul Duggal, EVP and group GM, automotive, industrial and embedded IoT, and robotics at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., added: “Our collaboration with Bosch spans the full spectrum of vehicle compute – from high‑performance cockpit systems to scalable automated driving solutions and emerging centralized vehicle architectures – all powered by Snapdragon® Digital Chassis™ automotive platforms

“ADAS is where performance and safety must scale in the real world.

“By expanding our work with Bosch into production-ready ADAS platforms, we’re helping automakers bring advanced driver assistance across vehicle lines more efficiently, with a clear path to centralized compute.”

The companies are extending their collaboration through the introduction of ADAS production programs.

These programs are designed to leverage Bosch’s cost-optimised vehicle computer architecture, powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Ride™ platform, to support practical and scalable ADAS deployments.

The collaboration also includes purpose-built combined cockpit and ADAS platforms supporting mixed criticality applications delivered on a single system-on-chip, unique to Snapdragon Ride™ Flex SoCs, to align with automakers’ software-defined vehicle strategic initiatives.

At the core of these programs is the Bosch ADAS integration platform – a scalable, modular vehicle computer designed for ADAS functions.

With high bandwidth, computing power, and memory management, it has been built to meet strict safety and security standards, fuses multiple sensor technologies for a precise 360° environment model, and runs complex algorithms to deliver safe, dynamic vehicle behaviour – even at high speeds.

Bosch and Qualcomm Technologies’ joint approach aims to deliver scalable, cost-optimised vehicle computers with ADAS solutions.

These joint efforts intend to provide automakers with flexibility and a clear migration path to centralised computing architectures featuring a small number of powerful vehicle computers instead of many individual control units.

Powered by the scalable Snapdragon Ride Platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Bosch´s vehicle computers support a broad range of configurations – from entry-level ADAS, such as speed and distance regulation or lane keeping, to advanced automated driving systems.

The first vehicles from these new business wins are expected on the road in 2028.

In addition, ADAS and cockpit solutions can also be consolidated onto a single platform to give automakers greater flexibility and reduce architectural complexity.

Bosch and Qualcomm Technologies are also working on solutions using existing products: Snapdragon Ride™ Flex builds on this foundation by enabling the consolidation of cockpit and ADAS functions onto a single, safety-certifiable SoC, to reduce system complexity, power consumption, and cost while giving automakers a path toward centralised compute architectures.

Bosch’s cockpit and ADAS integration platform combines the system functions for assisted and automated driving and infotainment, like personalised navigation and voice assistance functions in one high-performance computer.

Both the ADAS and cross-domain computing solutions are designed to meet stringent safety requirements (up to ASIL-D) while reducing complexity and cost.

For drivers, this means greater access to advanced Level 2 driving features like lane keeping, hands-free driving, and intelligent automated parking.

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