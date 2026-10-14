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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/bosch-road-services-opens-electroway-secure-truck-parking-site-in-leicestershire/

Bosch Road Services, a supplier of digital services to the road freight sector, has opened Electroway, a secure truck parking site in Leicestershire.

The site is designed to address the UK’s shortage of secure HGV parking while delivering dedicated high-power charging for electric heavy goods vehicles.

The 22,500-square-metre Electroway site in Magna Park, near Lutterworth, has been developed in partnership with Keoma Energy.

The Bosch Road Services offers a dedicated digital booking and payment platform to offer drivers access to secure parking spaces.

Bosch Secure Truck Parking is a platform that provides drivers with access to over 30,000 secure truck parking spaces in more than 600 parking areas in 12 European countries.

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There are more than 50 UK sites on the platform, with Electroway incorporating parking and electric vehicle charging.

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The platform enables operators and drivers to search for and reserve parking spaces digitally, via a web portal, a mobile app, or through direct integration into existing fleet and transport management systems (TMS).

Parking can be planned as part of the dispatch and available parking spaces can be selected based on location, departure time, route duration and the driver’s remaining driving time.