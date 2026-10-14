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Fleet Operations & Compliance

Bosch Road Services opens Electroway secure truck parking site in Leicestershire

The site is designed to address the UK’s shortage of secure HGV parking while delivering dedicated high-power charging for electric HGVs.

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Bosch Road Services, a supplier of digital services to the road freight sector, has opened Electroway, a secure truck parking site in Leicestershire.

The site is designed to address the UK’s shortage of secure HGV parking while delivering dedicated high-power charging for electric heavy goods vehicles.

The 22,500-square-metre Electroway site in Magna Park, near Lutterworth, has been developed in partnership with Keoma Energy.

The Bosch Road Services offers a dedicated digital booking and payment platform to offer drivers access to secure parking spaces.

Bosch Secure Truck Parking is a platform that provides drivers with access to over 30,000 secure truck parking spaces in more than 600 parking areas in 12 European countries.

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There are more than 50 UK sites on the platform, with Electroway incorporating parking and electric vehicle charging.

The platform enables operators and drivers to search for and reserve parking spaces digitally, via a web portal, a mobile app, or through direct integration into existing fleet and transport management systems (TMS).

Parking can be planned as part of the dispatch and available parking spaces can be selected based on location, departure time, route duration and the driver’s remaining driving time.

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Depending on the location, security measures include access control, fencing, lighting and video surveillance to protect drivers, vehicles and cargo.

Keoma Energy chose Bosch Road Services to provide the physical infrastructure that the digital platform connects to, such as access control hardware, software integrations, security technology, and the booking platform.

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Bosch Secure Truck Parking can also be integrated into existing fleet and transport management systems via Bosch L.OS, the open logistics operating system developed by Bosch.

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To develop the hardware for Electroway, Bosch Service Solutions has combined its internal company expertise in road freight services with its specialised UK fire and security business, Protec Fire and Security Group Ltd.

Protec has worked with the client and consulting services to develop and create a comprehensive integrated security and management platform for the scheme.

This includes the site-wide video surveillance system, fire detection systems, and system monitoring, together with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system, turnstiles, QR code access, CCTV and AV system works in line with TAPA Level 2 requirements.

All provide full remote monitoring capacity 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

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The National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service (NaVCIS), a National Police unit, states that in 2025 there were nine incidents of HGV-related crime every day, with 27% of theft from trailers involving curtain slash offences.

The combined loss related to HGV and cargo crime in 2025 was estimated to be £65.1m.

As seen at Electroway, Bosch Road Services is expanding into electric truck charging.

Dr Jan-Philipp Weers, head of Bosch Road Services, said: “At its core, Bosch Road Services is a digital booking and payment platform committed to making truck parking and charging easy to manage across Europe.

“Electroway is a flagship project for us. It’s our first secure truck parking location in the United Kingdom and we hope to grow here in the future.

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“We’re taking on the role of technical operator of the site, which means we’re directly providing the access control hardware, the security technology, and the software interaction.

“Beyond the technology, this project is about people.

“Our goal is to provide drivers with the safe, dignified environment they deserve, while giving operators the peace of mind that their cargo is secure.

“With our partners, we are making road logistics safer and supporting the resilience of UK supply chains.”

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