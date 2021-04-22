Reading Time: < 1 minute

BP Fleet Solutions has appointed Adrian Brabazon as its UK Fleet Sales Manager, putting him in charge of its fuel card operation.

After taking over from Jo McDonnell in February, Brabazon is now responsible for leading bp’s Fleet business in the UK, providing mobility solutions to customers to help reduce the total cost of operation, support sustainability goals and manage the energy transition.

An experienced Sales and Marketing professional, having spent his career within the Energy Industry in bp, Adrian will help to deliver Fuel Cards, Fleet Management Solutions and expert advice from a customer focused and dedicated team.

Brabazon spent the majority of his career working in bp’s Castrol business, where he held global, regional and UK B2B marketing roles in both the Automotive industry and within the Manufacturing, Marine and Energy sectors. He has over 20 years of experience in leadership, client relationship management and account management.

He said: “I’m really excited to seize this opportunity and build on the work done by Jo and the team. Joining at a time of significant change for the automotive industry, I’m confident that through innovations like Fuel and Charge and working closely with our electrification colleagues in bp pulse, we will continue to go above and beyond for our fleet customers.

“bp is leading industry change and I’m really looking forward to supporting Fleet owners and operators in managing their transition to an alternative energy world, be that EV, Biofuels or Hydrogen.”