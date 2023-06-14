Reading Time: 2 minutes

BP is expanding the number of charge point operators available through its Fuel & Charge card giving fleet customers access to over 12000 electric vehicle (EV) charge points across the UK.

The new charge point operators added to the Fuel and Charge card include Ionity, Osprey, Fastned, Chargepoint EV, EB Charging, EV Box and Allego.

Access to one of the UK’s largest on-the-go charging network – bp pulse – will continue, as well as access to fuels at about 3000 bp branded and partner retail sites.

The announcement follows research commissioned by bp in 2022, which found that nearly half of fleet managers (43%) and fleet drivers (41%) thought they would begin the transition to EVs within two years, demonstrating the level of ambition within the industry to embrace change. However, despite growing confidence, over half of fleet managers (53%) and fleet drivers (52%) say that charging on-the-go is still a concern.

Adrian Brabazon, Head of UK Fleet Solutions at bp, said: “We are committed to supporting fleets of all sizes to help them achieve their decarbonisation goals. We believe that access to a strong on-the-go charging network is crucial to help fleets make the transition to EVs. This huge expansion with access to 12000 charge points will help our Fuel & Charge customers meet their goals.”

bp’s Fuel & Charge card is suitable for fleets of all sizes. For mixed fleets gradually transitioning to electric vehicles, the card provides the convenience of using one payment method for traditional fuels and electric charging. Plus, the easy-to-navigate bp Fuel & Charge card online reporting provides one simple solution and an overview of expenses for individual fuel types and EV charging in one place, cutting admin time to a minimum.

In the UK, bp pulse committed to spend £1 billion on EV charging infrastructure including plans to increase its rapid and ultra-fast charging network fivefold by 2030. Charging hubs will be a key focus for the high-speed charging with hundreds of charging hubs being installed in urban areas, on trunk roads and motorways and at destinations such as retail parks and hotels.

Van Monster – Highly commended for remarketing LAUNCHED in 2014, Van Monster has built its reputation on selling high-quality, low mileage, used commercial vehicles direct to businesses and private buyers. With a wide range of used vans READ MORE Northgate – Highly commended for long term rental NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire offers a comprehensive range of support packages for its SME operators, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of business customers at READ MORE Finding answers – JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions SUPPORTING SME customers is at the heart of JCT600’s leasing operations, no matter their size. All customers have access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, including salary sacrifice READ MORE Adding value – Europcar, winner Best Short Term Rental Award THE past two years have proved that the role of a good rental company should be all about ‘adding value’. Europcar does the basics – and much more, smoothing every READ MORE One stop shop – Ogilvie Fleet, Best Company Car Programme FOR the businesses that run their company car programmes through Ogilvie Fleet, the number one objective is to provide a one-stop-shop of industry-leading fleet management services for businesses of all READ MORE Smoothing the rental journey – Europcar, Long Term Rental Award SMOOTHING every aspect of the SME journey through the practical application of technology, underpinned by loyalty to customers – just two of the reasons the judges selected Europcar Mobility Group READ MORE Aston Barclay – Winner Business Motoring Best Remarketing Service ASTON BARCLAY has created a suite of digital platforms which integrate with its network of six physical hubs to facilitate the sale of used vehicles from franchised dealer groups, car READ MORE Europcar – winner, Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions THE mobility needs of small and medium enterprises have changed since the pandemic. Understanding what SME’s need was key to Europcar winning this year’s Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions Provider. READ MORE Smart choice – Ohme, a Business Motoring Awards winner Ohme is on a mission is to speed up the adoption of EVs through simplifying the charging experience and promoting grid balancing innovation to charge EVs in the cheapest and READ MORE Top awards for Ogilvie Fleet Ogilvie Fleet is the trusted leasing partner of more than 2,000 SME organisations and a number of larger corporates – and now a winner of the Best Leasing Company category READ MORE

