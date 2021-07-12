BP seeks professional drivers for EV trial
BP is trialing an all-inclusive electric vehicle (EV) subscription service – bp EV Pro – in London for professional ride-hail drivers.
The service includes a brand new private hire vehicle (PHV) licensed electric vehicle car, charging from the bp pulse network, Public Carriage Office (PCO) insurance, comprehensive servicing including maintenance and breakdown cover.
bp is also rolling out new fleet rapid charging hubs across London which will have free access for bp EV Pro drivers. The first one opened on Park Lane in May.
Deepshikha Vasishta, Senior Manager End-to-End Fleet Solutions, said: “For a professional ride-hail driver, their car is their tool of the trade. bp EV Pro offers a driver everything they need to run their business in one easy weekly payment. Electric vehicle rental via bp EV Pro is a cost-efficient alternative to non-electric vehicles, offering no additional fuel cost and a 100% discount on Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) and congestion charges. It gives access to electric-only fares as well as electric-only streets.”
The company is looking for up to 500 drivers to participate in the trial over the next 12 months. With contract length between 4-12 weeks, a subscription in the trial starts from £225 per week with a £500 deposit.
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
