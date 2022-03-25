Reading Time: 3 minutes

NEW plans to invest £1 billion in electric vehicle charging in the UK by bp are aimed at supercharging the roll-out of fast, convenient charging across the country.

bp pulse, bp’s EV charging business, intends to make the investment over the next 10 years helping to meet the UK’s fast-growing demand for EV charging and support the country’s transition to low carbon transportation for both consumers and fleet vehicles. The company also expects this to support hundreds of new jobs in the UK.

The investment will allow bp pulse to deliver more rapid and ultra-fast chargers in key locations, expand fleet products and services, and launch new home charge digital products and services to enhance the customer experience.

The investment will see bp pulse:

Approximately triple the number of public charging points in its UK network.

Accelerate the roll out of state-of-the-art 300kW and 150kW ultra-fast charging points that are able to provide EV drivers up to 100 miles of range in around 10 minutes of charging, depending on the model of electric vehicle

Upgrade its current EV charging technology across its public charging network to improve reliability

Support hundreds of new jobs in the UK

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “I am delighted that bp pulse is supporting the transition to cleaner vehicles as we accelerate towards our net-zero ambitions and boost green jobs opportunities right across the UK. Convenient, reliable and affordable charging is key to our green revolution and this investment from bp will make it easier for drivers up and down the country to go electric.

“This step comes alongside the Government’s publication of its landmark EV Infrastructure Strategy, showcasing the huge commitment of both the public and private sector in the nationwide switch to electric vehicles. EVs benefit from lower fuel, running and maintenance costs than their petrol and diesel equivalents and the strategy hopes to encourage drivers across the nation to make the switch.”

Richard Bartlett, senior vice president, bp pulse said: “This £1 billion investment is vital to provide the charging infrastructure the UK needs. We’re investing to build a world-class network. This investment allows us to deliver more. More high-speed charging in dedicated hubs and on existing fuel and convenience sites. More home charging services. And crucial enhancements to our digital technology that will make charging fast, easy and reliable.”

The announcement comes as Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, visited bp pulse’s UK headquarters for network expansion and customer care and operational centre in Milton Keynes, to unveil the government’s EV Infrastructure Strategy.

bp plans that for every £1 it makes in the UK this decade; it plans to spend £2 – including investments to help the UK towards net zero. bp pulse is part of bp’s integrated UK business portfolio, which includes plans to develop up to 5.9GW gross of offshore wind capacity across the Irish Sea and North Sea and plans to produce 1.5GW of low carbon hydrogen in Teesside, 30% of the UK’s 2030 target, from its H2Teesside and HyGreen Teesside projects.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive said: “We welcome this significant contribution to the UK’s rapid charging network, delivering additional capability which will help assure EV drivers and support the fast-accelerating market for high-powered battery electric vehicles. Automotive manufacturers have invested billions in EVs, with more than 150 models now available in the UK across a range of segments, and consumers are responding. Investments such as this are essential to give motorists the confidence to switch, and we need to see the full variety of charging locations – the motorway, at work, destinations and, especially, on-street charging, if we are to decarbonise road transport at pace.”

Already the most used public charging network in the UK, bp pulse’s investment will help serve the record number of new EV’s joining UK roads with innovative, reliable and high-speed charging options.

bp pulse also aims to play a significant role in helping to electrify the UK’s fleet vehicles and intends to help accelerate the roll-out of EV charging solutions to the UK’s businesses. It is already working with the UK’s largest fleet Royal Mail, Uber and emergency services in both London and Scotland.