Brake calls for final entries to Fleet Champion Awards

Entries close on 1st May 2026 at 5pm, while the winners will be announced at a ceremony on 30th September, at New Dock Hall in Leeds.

Road safety charity Brake has called for final entries entries to the 2026 UK Fleet Champion Awards, which recognise safety achievements in the fleet sector.

Entries close on 1st May 2026 at 5pm, while the winners will be announced at a ceremony on 30th September, at New Dock Hall in Leeds.

The awards are free to enter.

Telematics firm Quartix is the headline sponsor and National Highways’ Driving for Better Business is Brake’s partner in delivery.

New awards for the 2026 Brake Fleet Champion Awards include the Emergency Services Driver Safety Award, the Road Safety Hero Award and the Net Zero Award.

Returning categories include Company Driver Safety, Dr Will Murray Award for Analysis and Action, Fleet Safety Technology Innovation, Fleet Safety Partnership, Fleet Safety Product, Safe Vehicles, Road Safety in the Community, Road Risk Manager, Fleet Team and the Kevin Storey Award for Outstanding Commitment to Road Safety.

Ross Moorlock, CEO at Brake, said: “The UK Fleet Champions Awards are a wonderful opportunity to recognise organisations and individuals who put road safety at the heart of their operations.

“With around one in three road deaths and one-fifth of serious injuries in the UK involving someone driving for work, these organisations play a vital role in the pursuit of safer roads for everyone, however they travel.

“I am always proud and excited to honour the important achievements of individuals and organisations who work so hard to prevent crashes and reduce pollution caused by work vehicles.

“With so many categories to enter, there is something for everyone. I really encourage people to send in applications before next week’s deadline.

“We look forwarding to welcoming the entrants and winners on the night.”