Brake fluid product found to pose safety risk following VLS investigation

A brake fluid sold in the UK under the Mannol brand has been found to fail critical safety and performance standards following an investigation by the Verification of Lubricant Specifications (UK) Ltd (VLS).

The case (010200) centred on SCT Vertriebs GmbH’s Mannol Brake Fluid DOT 4 3002, distributed in the UK by Lubriage Ltd, trading as Mannol UK.

It was raised after a complainant alleged non-compliance with US FMVSS 116 DOT 4 safety specifications, alleging performance failures that could lead to brake system failure, increased risk of accidents, and potential injury or loss of life.

The complainant stated that two samples were tested for kinematic viscosity at -40°C, SBR elastomer swell at 120°C, and water tolerance (bubble travel time).

All three tests allegedly returned results outside the specification limits. Concerns were raised that such results could severely impair brake response times and hydraulic pressure under critical conditions, particularly at low temperatures.

VLS independently procured and tested a UK sample, confirming that the product failed across all three performance tests.

The firm said that these results were shared with Mannol UK, which verbally assured VLS that sales had been stopped in the UK.

However, no written confirmation or evidence of a formal product recall, quarantine, or distributor and end-user communication was provided.

Following a six-month review of the case on 9th April 2025, VLS conducted further testing on a new sample of the product, which was again found to be non-compliant.

As a result, VLS escalated the case to its Primary Authority partner, Bucks & Surrey Trading Standards, and has committed to issuing a press release in the interests of public safety.

David Wright, company secretary at VLS, said: “We want to ensure we have the highest standards in Europe for lubricant manufacture, blending and marketing, and we want a ‘level playing field’ for all participants, so that we protect the interests of the consumer and other end users.

“In the Verification of Lubricant Specifications (UK) Ltd, we have set our course for stronger industry self-regulation by working positively towards more open and transparent competition that benefits all lubricant organisations.”

VLS said the case demonstrated the importance of market surveillance and proactive regulation in the interests of both consumer safety and industry standards.

Business Motoring reached out to Mannol for comment prior to publication.