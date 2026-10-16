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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/brake-renews-british-gas-partnership/

Brake, the road safety charity, has renewed its Associated Partnership with British Gas, marking the start of the 11th year of the two organisations working together.

Over the past decade, the partnership has seen British Gas move towards improving safety policies for employees who drive for work and promoting safer roads for all.

In that time, British Gas has also raised almost £80,000 for Brake through commercial support and funding, donating prizes for raffles and events, and taking part in awareness-raising activity and campaigns.

Last year, the energy services provider showcased its commitment to road safety by displaying the Brake logo on the back of its fleet of vans.

Ross Moorlock, CEO at Brake, said: “We enjoy working closely with the fleet industry and seeing the hard work that goes into creating safer journeys for drivers and everyone on the roads.

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“We are so grateful for the support of British Gas as they share our ambitions to create real change.

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“We’re delighted they have partnered with us again this year to help make that ambition a reality.”

Rob Simister, director of fleet operations at Centrica, which owns British Gas, added: “As one of the UK’s largest fleets, we’ve been proud to work alongside Brake for the past 10 years to help promote safer roads.