Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/brake-road-safety-week-confirmed-for-15th-november/
Brake has confirmed that its annual Road Safety Week will take place from 15th to 21st November 2026, raising awareness of the impact of road death and injury.
The theme for 2026 is ‘Safe People on the Move’, focusing on what individual road users can do to make a difference.
It will start on the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, highlighting that 1,700 people die on UK roads annually, and a further 30,000 suffer serious injuries.
Brake intends to start conversations at a local and national level about how roads can be made safer for all users.
Ross Moorlock, CEO at Brake, said: “It’s never nice to hear, but five people die on UK roads every day. Many more suffer serious, life-changing injuries leading to disability.
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“One in four people killed on the road is a pedestrian or a cyclist, and one in nine casualties is a child under the age of 16.
“These are not just numbers – behind every number is a grieving family, whose lives have changed beyond all recognition in an instant.
“The good news is that road deaths and injuries are not inevitable. They are preventable tragedies, and we know the solutions that can make a difference.
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“This year’s Road Safety Week is all about people. It’s about the way that we use our roads, and how we can all be safe when we’re on the move.
“Whether we drive, walk, wheel or ride, we can all do something that will make a difference, we can all play a part to make our roads safer and protect each other from harm.
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“I invite you to all join us this Road Safety Week, add your voice to the conversation, and take action to make every journey safer, every time you travel.”
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Hastings Direct and Waymo are sponsoring Brake Road Safety Week 2026.
In 2025, more than 3,600 organisations, individuals and schools took part in Road Safety Week. Brake estimates that the event had a reach of almost 11 million people nationwide.
Toby van der Meer, CEO at Hastings Direct, said: “At Hastings Direct, we see first-hand the devastating impact that road crashes can have on people’s lives.
“That’s why road safety is so important to us. We’re proud to be sponsoring Road Safety Week 2026 and are committed to raising awareness of unsafe driving behaviours – through our partnership with Brake, our telematics products, and our ongoing communication with customers – to help make the roads safer for everyone.”
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Heather Aijian, head of public affairs at Waymo, said: “When it comes to the safety of our roadways, Waymo and Brake want to change the status quo.
“Safety is at the core of everything Waymo does, and we’re proud to raise awareness with Brake this Road Safety Week to advance our shared mission of creating safer journeys for everyone.”