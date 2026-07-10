ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/brake-road-safety-week-confirmed-for-15th-november/

Brake has confirmed that its annual Road Safety Week will take place from 15th to 21st November 2026, raising awareness of the impact of road death and injury.

The theme for 2026 is ‘Safe People on the Move’, focusing on what individual road users can do to make a difference.

It will start on the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, highlighting that 1,700 people die on UK roads annually, and a further 30,000 suffer serious injuries.

Brake intends to start conversations at a local and national level about how roads can be made safer for all users.

Ross Moorlock, CEO at Brake, said: “It’s never nice to hear, but five people die on UK roads every day. Many more suffer serious, life-changing injuries leading to disability.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One in four people killed on the road is a pedestrian or a cyclist, and one in nine casualties is a child under the age of 16.

Enter the National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Nominations are now open — view the categories and enter before 31 July

“These are not just numbers – behind every number is a grieving family, whose lives have changed beyond all recognition in an instant.

“The good news is that road deaths and injuries are not inevitable. They are preventable tragedies, and we know the solutions that can make a difference.