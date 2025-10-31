Brake to hold free Road Safety Week webinar for fleets

The webinar is titled: ‘What are safe vehicles and why are they so vital in helping make our roads safer and preventing road death and injury?’

Brake will hold a free Road Safety Week webinar for fleets at 10am on 19th November.

The webinar is titled: ‘What are safe vehicles and why are they so vital in helping make our roads safer and preventing road death and injury?’

It will explore the importance of buying and leasing the safest vehicles, the importance of carrying out essential safety checks and how safety technology can prevent road death and injury.

Dr Nick Reed, a Brake trustee and vehicle safety expert will host the webinar, along with several expert guest speakers.

Attendance is free for any organisation with employees who drive for work.