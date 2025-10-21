Bridgnorth Community First Responders adds Dacia Duster to fleet

The Dacia Duster Extreme 4×4 will replace a 10-year-old vehicle and will help keep pace with increasing demand.

Bridgnorth Community First Responders, a volunteer-led organisation in Shropshire, has added a Dacia Duster emergency response vehicle to its fleet.

The organisation supports ambulance services in remote areas and has a team of 11 volunteers, which respond to 999 emergencies in Bridgnorth and the surrounding villages.

Budgen Motors supplied the vehicle, which was funded through grants and donations, as the organisation receives no regular Government funding.

David Yates, chairman and first responder at Bridgnorth First Responders, said: “As we’re often called to rural locations in all weathers, we realised we needed a more reliable and capable four-wheel-drive vehicle.

“The Duster met all our requirements. It’s rugged enough for the countryside, affordable for our charity-run scheme, and very economical to run.

“It’s also become a real talking point at community events!”

So far in 2025, Bridgnorth Community First Responders has attended more than 70 emergency calls, more than in all of 2024.

The organisation is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Luke Broad, brand director for the UK at Dacia, said: “The team’s dedication to their community over the past 25 years is truly inspiring, and we’re honoured to support them with a vehicle that’s built for reliability, capability and value.

“It’s exactly what their challenging role demands.”