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Leasing & Finance

Briggs & Forrester onboards SOGO Mobility salary sacrifice scheme

SOGO Mobility has provided a fully outsourced salary sacrifice solution through SOGO One.

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Building services specialist Briggs & Forrester Group has onboarded a salary sacrifice scheme from SOGO Mobility for its employees.

SOGO Mobility has provided a fully outsourced salary sacrifice solution through SOGO One, covering driver quotations, payroll support, vehicle delivery, insurance, early termination protection, damage waivers and home charging.

The scheme was rolled out following a successful management pilot, which demonstrated lower driver costs and improved insurance cover, compared with Briggs & Forrester Group’s previous salary sacrifice provider.

SOGO Mobility provided a company-wide launch roadshow for the scheme, which Briggs & Forrester Group reported strong employee engagement with.

Briggs & Forrester Group previously used SOGO Mobility’s Flexi vehicle rental product.

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Peter Curtis, group services manager at Briggs & Forrester Group, said: “Our experience with SOGO through its flexible rental service gave us confidence that it understood our business and the demands of the construction sector.

“The salary sacrifice trial confirmed that the proposition delivered genuine value for our employees, both in terms of cost savings and the quality of the insurance offering.

“We wanted a partner that could make the process simple for our people while providing responsive support throughout the rollout.

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“With the wider business launch now underway, we’re looking forward to giving more colleagues access to an attractive employee benefit that also supports our sustainability ambitions.”

Chris Joyce, managing director of SOGO Mobility, said: “Briggs & Forrester is a valued customer, so it is particularly rewarding to see the relationship develop further.

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“The management trial demonstrated that we could deliver meaningful savings for drivers while offering insurance that better reflects an individual’s driving history, providing broader protection at a competitive price.

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“Construction businesses increasingly want fleet solutions that are flexible and straightforward to manage. By combining SOGO Flexi with SOGO One, we’re able to support both operational vehicle requirements and employee benefits through a single partnership, backed by a UK-based team that works closely with every customer.”

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