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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/briggs-forrester-onboards-sogo-mobility-salary-sacrifice-scheme/

Building services specialist Briggs & Forrester Group has onboarded a salary sacrifice scheme from SOGO Mobility for its employees.

SOGO Mobility has provided a fully outsourced salary sacrifice solution through SOGO One, covering driver quotations, payroll support, vehicle delivery, insurance, early termination protection, damage waivers and home charging.

The scheme was rolled out following a successful management pilot, which demonstrated lower driver costs and improved insurance cover, compared with Briggs & Forrester Group’s previous salary sacrifice provider.

SOGO Mobility provided a company-wide launch roadshow for the scheme, which Briggs & Forrester Group reported strong employee engagement with.

Briggs & Forrester Group previously used SOGO Mobility’s Flexi vehicle rental product.

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Peter Curtis, group services manager at Briggs & Forrester Group, said: “Our experience with SOGO through its flexible rental service gave us confidence that it understood our business and the demands of the construction sector.

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“The salary sacrifice trial confirmed that the proposition delivered genuine value for our employees, both in terms of cost savings and the quality of the insurance offering.

“We wanted a partner that could make the process simple for our people while providing responsive support throughout the rollout.