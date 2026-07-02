ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/brindley-kia-supplies-pv5-cargo-for-goodwood-racing-simulator/

Brindley Kia has supplied an all-electric Kia PV5 Cargo panel van to CX Auto Group for a mobile racing simulator that will appear at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The West Midlands-based dealer has provided the van through its Kia Rental service on a 5-week loan, allowing CX Auto Group to adapt it to transport and power the simulator ahead of the event.

The simulator will run off-grid using the PV5 Cargo’s vehicle-to-load capability, rather than mains power. Following trial testing, the van used 1% of charge for every 2 hours of simulator use.

CX Auto Group has fitted the van with a Fanatec racing simulator and a 55-inch screen. The rig has been mounted on a floating floor with a bespoke framework, allowing the structure to be removed after the project.

Ahead of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the simulator will be used by racing drivers and automotive content creators, with a combined reach of more than 15m. Influencer AdamC has set the first lap time for visitors to try to beat at the festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative will raise funds for Men And Their Emotions, a charity supporting men’s mental health. Visitors to the CX Auto Group stand at Goodwood will be able to compete for leaderboard prizes and make donations to the charity.

Enter the National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Nominations are now open — view the categories and enter before 31 July

Natalie Stevenson, Kia brand manager at Brindley Kia, said: “It has been great to support CX Auto Group in the run-up to the Festival, showcasing the PV5 and helping raise essential funds for M.A.T.E. We’re also demonstrating the flexibility of the Kia Rental service, which is ideal for families and businesses alike.”