  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Bristol City Council leads Geotab electrified fleet rankings

Transport for London (TfL) came last, with 3.2% of its fleet being made up of electrified vehicles.

Dylan Robertson

9 September 2025

, , ,

SHARE

electrified fleet

A study of eight cities in the UK conducted by Geotab found that Bristol City Council had the highest percentage of electrified vans and HGVs in its fleet, at 44.5%.

Transport for London (TfL) came last, with 3.2% of its fleet being made up of hybrids, plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), electric vehicles (EVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

2.6% of TfL’s fleet were EVs and 0.6% were PHEVs.

Most of Bristol City Council’s electrified vehicles were EVs (24% of the total fleet), with hybrids accounting for 20% and PHEVs accounting for 0.5%.

43.3% of Liverpool City Council’s fleet was electrified, made up mostly of hybrids (29.5% of all vehicles). EVs accounted for 13.8% of the total fleet.

Leeds City Council had the highest proportion of fully electric vehicles, with 26.4% of its total fleet made up of EVs, while hybrids made up 1.4% of the fleet.

Manchester and Nottingham’s councils reported that 26.8% and 26.7% of their respective fleets were electrified, although Nottingham had a higher proportion of full EVs, at 25.4% compared to 23.9%.

25.8% of Glasgow City Council’s fleet was electrified, made up mostly of EVs while hybrids made up 0.1% of the fleet.

Edinburgh City Council reported that 22.6% of its fleet was EVs, with no other type of electrified vehicle.

No councils surveyed by Geotab reported that they has any FCEVs in their fleet.

Aaron Jarvis, associate vice president at Geotab EMEA, said: “Electrifying fleets at scale can be a difficult challenge, especially for city councils that will need to ensure they have the necessary charging infrastructure in place to support these vehicles.

“Progress across the board is uneven, and many fleets will risk falling short of the targets needed to decarbonise urban city transport. 

“That said, it’s positive to see some of the early movers in the UK setting the benchmark for what’s possible as we make the transition to net zero.

“We’re seeing more fleets adopt data-driven fleet management, which is an encouraging sign that operators are placing high priority on the transition to net zero.

“Tools like fleet telematics can make the difference in optimising route planning, performance monitoring and cutting unnecessary emissions from practices like idling. 

“The key isn’t aiming for 100% EV overnight, but taking pragmatic, data-driven steps: identifying which vehicles to electrify first, optimising routes and reducing unnecessary emissions.

“Combining these insights with a clear commitment to electrification will allow councils to make faster, smarter progress, while supporting the last-mile transition in dense urban areas.”

A 2024 study by Geotab found that switching to an EVs could save fleets over £10,000 per vehicle, over a seven-year vehicle lifespan.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE