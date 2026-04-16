BSC Group reshapes approach to fleet planning with Europcar Volkswagen E-Transporter trial

The Volkswagen E-Transporter was used for day-to-day operations, including supplier visits, depot-to-depot travel and urban tasks.

Infrastructure services specialist BCS Group has reshaped its approach to future fleet planning and the shift to electric mobility, after using the Europcar promotion offering free trial rentals of Chapter 8-compliant eVans.

The Volkswagen E-Transporter was used for day-to-day operations, including supplier visits, depot-to-depot travel and urban tasks.

Europcar’s extended free trial aims to demonstrate to businesses that electric vans can be practical, comfortable and efficient for day-to-day commercial use.

With the ability to customise eVans for Chapter 8 compliance and to build bespoke vehicles for long-term rental, Europcar aims to support organisations on their journey towards more sustainable fleets.

Derren Smith, caretaker and the BCS Group driver, reported that the van performed strongly on local journeys, with straightforward charging and regenerative braking providing helpful efficiency gains.

Smith said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the trial. The van was comfortable, easy to drive, handled well, and was impressively quiet on the road.

“It also warmed up very quickly despite the extremely cold weather at the time, which was a big plus.

“I used the vehicle for general day to day tasks such as travelling to suppliers for collections and moving stock between depots.

“Having trialled the E-Transporter, my expectations of electric motoring have definitely improved.

“I would be confident driving electric in the future, as the range and overall performance were strong and more than sufficient for the daily tasks I need to complete.

“The experience showed me that an electric van is well suited to the type of journeys I make most often.”

Tom Middleditch, head of B2B marketing and sustainability spokesperson at Europcar, added: “Manufacturer test-drives simply don’t provide drivers and their employers with a full picture of eVan life in all weathers, road conditions and job types.

“We are committed to helping businesses make the transition to zero emissions mobility and offering the VW E-Transporter for a significant three-week free trial provides a valuable real-world test drive.

“In the long-term, we believe this trial will help businesses reduce fleet tailpipe emissions, as well as show them how electric vans can fit into their operations.”

Designed to give businesses insight into range, charging, performance and suitability, Europcar has fitted out the E-Transporter with features that it said are frequently required by infrastructure and construction fleets.

Features include lightweight, recycled plastic ply lining and flooring supplied by Legend Fleet Services, Chapter 8 decals and e-van livery applied by Media Fleet, 50 watts solar roof panel provided by Genie Insights, and a removable, non-drill light bar from Park Safe.

In contrast to previous electric vans the business had tested, it found that the Europcar trial demonstrated that electric commercial vehicles can meet business needs when equipped correctly – particularly with features such as solar panels, removable beacons and an 800kg payload.

The team also confirmed that the detailed Europcar handover and cold-weather performance were standout positives, giving the team confidence in the vehicle’s suitability for wider fleet use.

Shehnaz Shaikh, fleet coordinator at BCS Group, said: “The Europcar electric van trial has been a really valuable experience for us.

“As early adopters of electric vans within our fleet, we already have some experience operating EVs in a commercial environment.

“However, we’re always keen to continue testing how electric vans perform across different operations and duty cycles.”

Sarah Cook, fleet administrator at BCS Group, added: “This trial has given us further insight into how EVs can support our day-to-day fleet requirements.

“While we remain mindful of the practical considerations that come with electric vehicles, it has shown that, when used in the right applications, they can work effectively for commercial use.

“Experiences like this help us build a clearer picture of where electric vans fit within our fleet as we continue to explore them as part of our longer-term fleet and sustainability strategy.”