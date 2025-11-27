Budget shows Govt trying to make sense of decarbonised motoring costs, says Holman

Ross Palman, project lead – EV at Holman, reacted to the Autumn Budget released yesterday and explained that the Government is trying to make sense of the cost of motoring in a decarbonised world.

He said that these tax reforms will give fleets the certainty they need, despite the challenge of them not being definitive measures.

Palman added: “In the Budget, they announced plans to review the cost of public charging, hold fuel retailers accountable for disparities between wholesale and retail prices of petrol and diesel, and launched a consultation on how a pence-per-mile EV road tax will work from 2028.

“They remain well-intentioned proposals, but in the case of eVED, they could actually hinder electrification if implemented poorly.

“In its current form, the eVED consultation suggests that drivers, leasing companies, and employers may all require separate processes for estimating, paying, and validating mileage.

“This risks adding complexity, administrative burden, and confusion before even considering the impact on running costs.

“As a funding and fleet management business committed to delivering transparency and trust for our customers, we are eager to work with the Government to design a system that fairly taxes electric vehicles without compromising progress toward decarbonisation.”