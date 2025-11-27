  
business motoring blue
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram
business motoring blue
Subscribe

Budget shows Govt trying to make sense of decarbonised motoring costs, says Holman

Ross Palman said that these tax reforms will give fleets the certainty they need, despite the challenges.

Milly Standing

27 November 2025

, , ,

SHARE

Holman

Ross Palman, project lead – EV at Holman, reacted to the Autumn Budget released yesterday and explained that the Government is trying to make sense of the cost of motoring in a decarbonised world.

He said that these tax reforms will give fleets the certainty they need, despite the challenge of them not being definitive measures.

Palman added: “In the Budget, they announced plans to review the cost of public charging, hold fuel retailers accountable for disparities between wholesale and retail prices of petrol and diesel, and launched a consultation on how a pence-per-mile EV road tax will work from 2028.

“They remain well-intentioned proposals, but in the case of eVED, they could actually hinder electrification if implemented poorly.

“In its current form, the eVED consultation suggests that drivers, leasing companies, and employers may all require separate processes for estimating, paying, and validating mileage.

“This risks adding complexity, administrative burden, and confusion before even considering the impact on running costs.

“As a funding and fleet management business committed to delivering transparency and trust for our customers, we are eager to work with the Government to design a system that fairly taxes electric vehicles without compromising progress toward decarbonisation.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ad
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE