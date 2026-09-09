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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/building-a-smarter-floorcare-strategy-for-fleet-operations/

For fleet operators, vehicle availability is critical. Every hour a vehicle is off the road can impact productivity, customer commitments and operating costs.

While maintenance strategies typically focus on keeping vehicles in peak condition, the environments where those vehicles are serviced and managed also play an important role in supporting uptime.

Whether maintenance is carried out in-house or by an external service provider, clean and well-maintained facilities help technicians work effectively, maintain productivity and support smoother vehicle turnaround times.

However, workshops, maintenance facilities and transport environments face demanding cleaning challenges, from constant vehicle movements and foot traffic to oil, grease, dust and road contaminants.

Without a structured approach to floorcare, these challenges can increase cleaning requirements, affect working conditions and impact day-to-day operations.

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Planning for the demands of the environment

A preventative approach to floorcare helps fleet operators and their maintenance partners move beyond reactive cleaning.

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Kärcher’s ‘PDIR’ approach highlights four essential cleaning functions that work together throughout the cleaning process, from preventing contamination at the source through to restoring floor surfaces when required: Preventative, Daily, Interim and Restorative cleaning.

The preventative stage focuses on addressing contamination before it becomes an internal cleaning challenge, helping reduce the amount of dirt transferred into workshops, depots and maintenance areas.