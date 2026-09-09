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BM Opinion

Building a smarter floorcare strategy for fleet operations

While SMR strategies typically focus on vehicles, the environments where those vehicles are serviced also play an important role in supporting uptime.

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For fleet operators, vehicle availability is critical. Every hour a vehicle is off the road can impact productivity, customer commitments and operating costs.

While maintenance strategies typically focus on keeping vehicles in peak condition, the environments where those vehicles are serviced and managed also play an important role in supporting uptime.

Whether maintenance is carried out in-house or by an external service provider, clean and well-maintained facilities help technicians work effectively, maintain productivity and support smoother vehicle turnaround times.

However, workshops, maintenance facilities and transport environments face demanding cleaning challenges, from constant vehicle movements and foot traffic to oil, grease, dust and road contaminants.

Without a structured approach to floorcare, these challenges can increase cleaning requirements, affect working conditions and impact day-to-day operations.

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Planning for the demands of the environment

A preventative approach to floorcare helps fleet operators and their maintenance partners move beyond reactive cleaning.

Kärcher’s ‘PDIR’ approach highlights four essential cleaning functions that work together throughout the cleaning process, from preventing contamination at the source through to restoring floor surfaces when required: Preventative, Daily, Interim and Restorative cleaning.

The preventative stage focuses on addressing contamination before it becomes an internal cleaning challenge, helping reduce the amount of dirt transferred into workshops, depots and maintenance areas.

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For fleet operations, this includes considering areas such as vehicle access points, parking areas, workshop entrances and the surrounding external environment.

Contaminants from vehicle movements and external areas can easily be transferred into maintenance facilities through tyres and foot traffic, increasing cleaning requirements and creating additional challenges for technicians.

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Delivering consistent cleaning performance

Once preventative measures are in place, daily maintenance cleaning helps maintain the required level of cleanliness across workshops, depots and vehicle maintenance environments.

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Fleet maintenance areas experience continuous activity, with floors exposed to spills, surface debris and general workshop contamination throughout the working day.

Regular cleaning helps prevent these issues from building up, protecting floor surfaces while supporting safer conditions for technicians and other site teams.

Professional floorcare equipment, such as scrubber dryers, can help businesses deliver consistent daily cleaning by combining washing, water management and drying in a single process.

Kärcher’s autonomous scrubber dryer, the KIRA B 50, is designed to support efficient floor maintenance in demanding working environments, helping operators maintain cleaning standards while reducing the time and effort required for routine tasks.

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Versatile solutions are also important for managing everyday challenges such as liquid spills and debris. A professional wet and dry vacuum, such as Kärcher’s NT 65/2 Tact², can provide a practical solution for maintaining cleaner working areas around vehicle servicing and repair activities.

Reducing disruption through interim cleaning

Even with effective daily cleaning routines in place, fleet maintenance environments will require additional cleaning interventions from time to time.

Interim cleaning helps maintain standards between routine cleaning and restorative cleaning, reducing the need for more intensive interventions.

By selecting the right cleaning approach, operators can address more challenging contamination while keeping areas available for use.

Incorporating interim cleaning into a wider floorcare strategy helps reduce the time, labour and resources required for deeper cleaning.

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Restoring floors through deep cleaning

Despite preventative, daily and interim cleaning measures, floors will eventually require more intensive attention. Restorative cleaning provides the deep cleaning process needed to remove ingrained contamination, refresh floor surfaces and restore them as closely as possible to their original condition.

While restorative cleaning requires more time and resources than routine maintenance cleaning, a structured approach can delay the need for these more demanding interventions and help protect flooring assets over the long term.

For fleet environments, this helps maintain professional facilities while supporting the ongoing activities required to keep vehicles available and operational.

Protecting people, assets and operations

Floorcare is often viewed as a purely cosmetic consideration, but in fleet and transport environments it has a much wider role.

Well-maintained floors contribute to safer working conditions, help protect facility assets and create more effective environments for technicians carrying out essential maintenance activities.

By adopting a structured approach such as Kärcher’s PDIR methodology, fleet operators and maintenance providers can move beyond reactive cleaning and establish a preventative floorcare strategy that supports productivity, reduces avoidable disruption and helps maintain the environments that keep vehicles moving.

Emily Coleman is product manager at Kärcher

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