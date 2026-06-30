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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/bumblebee-ev-secures-naming-rights-for-east-kilbride-fc-stadium/

Electric vehicle charging provider Bumblebee EV has agreed a stadium naming rights partnership with East Kilbride FC that will see the club’s K-Park home renamed the Bumblebee Stadium.

The agreement strengthens Bumblebee EV’s links with its hometown of East Kilbride while supporting the Scottish League One club following its recent promotions.

Founded in East Kilbride by managing director Scott Deacon, Bumblebee has grown into a national provider of EV charging solutions before being acquired by Arnold Clark in 2023.

The company said the partnership reflects its commitment to supporting grassroots football and investing in the local community as it continues to expand across the UK.

Scott Deacon, managing director of Bumblebee EV, said: “East Kilbride is where Bumblebee began, and it remains close to our hearts.

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“To see our name on the stadium of our local club is incredibly special. This partnership is about giving back to the community, supporting grassroots football, and being part of the town’s future.”

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East Kilbride FC said the sponsorship would support the club as it prepares for life in Scottish League One following back-to-back promotions.

David Kerr, commercial director at East Kilbride FC, said: “Everyone at East Kilbride Football Club is delighted to welcome Bumblebee as our new stadium sponsor. Their support is a significant boost for the club, and we are excited to begin this new chapter together.