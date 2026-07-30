ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/burnham-vat-cut-giant-leap-for-politics-only-a-small-step-for-fleets/

When Andy Burnham used one of his first acts as Prime Minister to scrap VAT on domestic electricity, the headlines wrote themselves.

A tax cut. A cost of living win. A new Government moving fast. From 1st October, the rate on qualifying domestic electricity drops from 5% to 0%, saving the average household around £45 a year. Welcome news for anyone opening an energy bill this winter.

However, while this is good news for household bills, it is also a reminder that electric vehicle (EV) policy is still largely stitched together on a piecemeal basis.

Charging costs, not sticker prices, are becoming the real barrier to adoption and public charging’s VAT rate is the elephant in the room.

Every time domestic energy gets cheaper and public charging doesn’t, the UK edges closer to a two-tier EV market: cheap miles for homeowners with driveways, expensive miles for everyone else. That’s not a transition, that’s a postcode lottery

ADVERTISEMENT

This is, on paper, a household measure. It applies to domestic electricity supplies only, funded for six months, with any decision on extending it beyond March 2027 deferred to the Autumn Budget. Gas isn’t included. Non-domestic electricity isn’t included either.

Enter the National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Nominations are now open — view the categories and enter before 31 July

Where it does touch fleets is at the point where home and business overlap, which is increasingly the norm for electrified fleets. A large proportion of company car and salary sacrifice EV drivers charge at home, and are reimbursed through HMRC’s Advisory Electric Rate.

If home electricity costs fall, even slightly, that feeds into the running cost calculations fleet managers use to make the case for EVs over fuel cards. It won’t transform anyone’s total cost of ownership model. But for high mileage home chargers, it does narrow the gap a little further, at a point when every bit of ground gained helps make the case for adoption in the boardroom.