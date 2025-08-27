  
Business demand driving summer rental growth as firms embrace flexible leasing, says Liquid Fleet

Many firms are choosing nine to 15-month rental agreements instead of traditional three to six-month contracts.

Jessica Bird

27 August 2025

Mulhouse France 9 October 2019 view of toyota cars alignment in retailer showroom

The summer rental market has remained strong, with business customers turning to short-term leasing in greater numbers as they navigate fragile economic conditions, according to Liquid Fleet.

The company reported that many firms are choosing nine to 15-month rental agreements instead of traditional three to six-month contracts.

This allows them to cover multiple peaks in demand over the next year while retaining the flexibility to adapt their fleets without committing to long-term purchase or contract hire deals.

Martin Potter, commercial director at Liquid Fleet, said: “The summer rental market remains buoyant, and we are still supplying vehicles into the sector at a time when our fleet would normally be slowing down slightly as the summer season ends.

“Economic confidence is definitely playing a part in businesses using short-term leasing more than committing to long term contracts.

“Short-term leasing gives them flexibility, and our rental customers have responded by committing to growing their fleets for longer periods to cover three or five rental seasons.”

Potter added that the shift is particularly noticeable among corporate customers who are extending contracts into next autumn to ensure they can manage demand without overcommitting in an uncertain market.

Alongside this, business fleets are beginning to trial electric vehicles (EVs) in greater numbers.

Liquid Fleet has added several hundred of the latest long-range EVs – including the Kia EV3 and BYD models – with ranges of 300 to 350 miles, which has proven to be the tipping point for firms considering zero-emission options.

Potter said: “With average ranges continuing to rise, this may be the leg-up the rental industry needs to confidently onboard more EVs.

“For businesses, it means they can explore the benefits of electrification in a low-risk, flexible way that supports their day-to-day transport needs.”

Liquid Fleet said the combination of strong summer demand, flexible contracts, and increasing interest in EVs is helping shape a more resilient and adaptable business rental market.

Related Posts

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
