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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/business-leasing-customers-driving-uk-ev-adoption-bvrla/

The EV leasing sector in the UK is strong, with salary sacrifice schemes and company car schemes leading the adoption of electric vehicles, according to the BVRLA ‘Road to Zero’ report.

Demand for rental EVs is being driven by business customers, accounting for 67% of car rental and 84% of LCV rental.

Business leasing demand grew to take a 40% ZEV share in business leasing, with demand being driven by effective incentives and continued growth in BEV adoption among company car (58%) and salary sacrifice schemes (88%).

Battery electric vans reached a 9.8% market share in May 2026, up from 7.6% in May 2025, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

These figures were also reflected in BVRLA business leasing figures showing a rise from 6.6% in Q4 2024 to 10.7% in Q4 2025.

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Year to date, BEV vans stand at 9.4% of LCV registrations, against 8.3% over the same period in 2025, according to the SMMT.

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Total LCV registrations remained subdued, down 1.6% year to date, and forecast to fall 0.5% across 2026, following a 10.3% decline in 2025, reflected in the SMMT data.

The BVRLA found that weak demand is attributed to higher upfront cost, rising energy prices and infrastructure constraints, alongside persistent concerns over vehicle suitability that prevent electric vans from meeting the operational needs of many businesses.