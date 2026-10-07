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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/business-leasing-grows-as-uk-fleet-tops-2-1-million-vehicles-vans-under-pressure-bvrla/

Business car finance across the BVRLA leasing fleet grew by 4.5% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026, as the overall UK leased car and van fleet increased by 9.6% to 2,144,743 vehicles.

The latest BVRLA Leasing Outlook showed the car fleet increased by 12.8% to 1,671,318 vehicles, adding around 190,000 cars over the previous 12 months.

Business car finance, comprising business contract hire, finance lease and fleet management, recorded 4.5% growth, although this was considerably behind the 32.4% increase recorded across consumer car finance.

Salary sacrifice was a major contributor to the wider growth in the car fleet, increasing by 51% year-on-year.

The picture for commercial vehicles was more challenging. The leased van fleet fell by 0.4% to 473,425 vehicles, with businesses continuing to extend existing contracts amid higher replacement costs and uncertainty over future demand.

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Leasing companies also reported continued pressure from residual values, with the BVRLA highlighting significant losses on electric vehicles alongside wider concerns around future margins.

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BVRLA members recorded a +60% confidence score for future fleet growth, but confidence in future margins stood at -50%, reflecting weak economic growth, intense competition and continued investment requirements.

Toby Poston, chief executive at the BVRLA, said: “That growth is encouraging, but there are some important contrasts underneath it.