IT’S been a difficult year and with the Easter Holidays now upon us we are going to keep you in suspense for just a little bit longer!

The results of the Business Motoring Awards for 2021 are in and we will now be announcing them on April 14 once everyone is back at their desk – wherever it may be.

THERE has been a record entry for this year’s Business Motoring awards and the judges have been making their choices. We are now down to the shortlist for the 2021 Awards.

Categories are for both vehicles and service providers. So, here’s who is in the frame  and who will be a winner?

 CARS     

  • Honda,
  • Fiat
  • BMW
  • MINI
  • Skoda
  • Citroen
  • Volkswagen
  • Jaguar
  • Range Rover
  • Polestar
  • Kia
  • SEAT

SERVICE PROVIDERS

  • Ogilvie Fleet
  • Free2Move
  • TCH
  • BMW
  • SEAT
  • Skoda
  • EO
  • Instavolt
  • Project EV
  • Silvey Fleet
  • Vimcar
  • Fleetondemand (Mobilleo)
  • ADESA
  • Van Monster
  • Aston Barclay
  • Northgate Vehicle Hire
  • Thrifty
  • Europcar

A great line up and the winners will be announced on Wednesday April 14 – watch this space!

 