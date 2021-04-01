Reading Time: < 1 minute

IT’S been a difficult year and with the Easter Holidays now upon us we are going to keep you in suspense for just a little bit longer!

The results of the Business Motoring Awards for 2021 are in and we will now be announcing them on April 14 once everyone is back at their desk – wherever it may be.

THERE has been a record entry for this year’s Business Motoring awards and the judges have been making their choices. We are now down to the shortlist for the 2021 Awards.

Categories are for both vehicles and service providers. So, here’s who is in the frame and who will be a winner?

CARS

Honda,

Fiat

BMW

MINI

Skoda

Citroen

Volkswagen

Jaguar

Range Rover

Polestar

Kia

SEAT

SERVICE PROVIDERS

Ogilvie Fleet

Free2Move

TCH

BMW

SEAT

Skoda

EO

Instavolt

Project EV

Silvey Fleet

Vimcar

Fleetondemand (Mobilleo)

ADESA

Van Monster

Aston Barclay

Northgate Vehicle Hire

Thrifty

Europcar

A great line up and the winners will be announced on Wednesday April 14 – watch this space!