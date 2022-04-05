Reading Time: 11 minutes

IT’S been a record entry for the Business Motoring Awards this year. The judges have made their decisions – and it was a very close run thing in many categories – but now the results are in:

So, who are the tops when it comes to cars and services?

Here goes:

Best Company Car: Audi Q4 e-Tron

The all-new Q4 e-tron, with a range of more than 300 miles and BiK of just 1%, this is arguably Audi‘s most important ever fleet launch. Available as SUV and Sportback, it has made a huge impact across multiple fleets, in both company car and salary sacrifice schemes, and we have seen exceptionally strong order take on this model.

As well as offering rock bottom running costs, the Q4 e-tron also brings with it a range of new technology such as the augmented head-up display and Sonos sound system – both segment firsts. On top of that, the e-tron Charging Service also makes using the Q4 e-tron on the move completely effortless with the need for only one card resulting in one monthly bill.

Highly Commended: BMW i4

Best Company Car Programme: KEYFLEET

KeyFleet helps SMEs select, fund, and manage their company vehicles. It’s sole purpose is to make life easier for them and to help them make informed decisions when it comes to all thing’s vehicle related. With the introduction of alternative fuels, new technology, tax incentives and clean air zones – sourcing and managing company fleets has never been so complicated and KeyFleet helps guide businesses and educate them on the best vehicle solutions for their needs.

Highly Commended: BMW

Best Fleet Management Company: RunYourFleet

The completely new look, fresh, innovative and exciting, cloud based runyourfleet.com platform has been developed in-house to meet the specific needs of a varied and wide customer base.

The business has grown to attract customers of all sizes, and now serves more than 1,200 businesses operating over 27,000 vehicles across the UK. Based on a simple and flexible subscription model, through the runyourfleet.com platform, customers can choose the level of fleet management service they require along with a range of add-ons. Customers are empowered to self-serve online 24/7, 365 days a year and our amazing team are there to support if needed.

The platform enables central management of fleets with mixed acquisition policies and mixed suppliers. Accessed on a “software as a service” basis and starting from as little as £1.00 per vehicle per month the low cost has enabled businesses, regardless of size to access class leading fleet management software without the need to make capital investments.

Highly commended: R2C Online

Best Executive Car: BMW 530e

Something of a serial winner in the Business Motoring executive car category. The BMW 5 Series has long been regarded as the benchmark in the Executive sector and that remains the case today. The 530e has all of the driving characteristics that make this range the standout and the frugality of the powertrain adds to the appeal

Highly commended: Škoda Superb

Best Estate Car: SKODA SUPERB

The ŠKODA SUPERB offers a refined drivetrain, exceptional styling and technology designed to enhance the driving experience. As ŠKODA’s flagship model, the SUPERB showcases the brand’s most advanced technologies to make it one of the finest value cars in its sector.

The Superb has a winning combination of outstanding styling, specification and value for money. The overall capacity of the estate version is really impressive. The SUPERB is available in three powertrains, including the SUPERB iV plug-in hybrid model, and trims from SE trim to the fleet focussed SE Technology to the range topping L&K.

Highly Commended: MG5 EV

Best Large SUV: BMW X5e

The X5 xDrive 45e offers user-choosers a large SUV which delivers low running costs and associated tax bills.

Thanks to CO2 emissions of 27-31g/km, the X5 falls into the 7% benefit-in-kind tax banding. Factor in combined fuel consumption of up to 235.4mpg and an electric-only range of up to 54 miles, and the X5 plug-in hybrid makes clear sense both to drivers and fleet managers.

It delivers strong on-road performance thanks to its combined petrol/EV output of 286hp, yet can drive for up to 54 miles on electric power, resulting in zero tailpipe emissions and a usefully long range that ensures that, as a PHEV, it can deliver for fleets.

Highly commended: Škoda Kodiak

Best Large EV: BMW iX

The BMW iX adds electric performance to any forwarding-thinking fleet, as well as a spacious, lounge-like interior to keep drivers focussed on the road ahead, with a range of up to 380 miles.

The iX has a Head-Up Display optimised by voice, touch and gesture recognition, cloud-based BMW Maps for greater accuracy and speed and a real-time projection of traffic conditions. As a technology flagship, the iX is the first to include Shy Tech, where physical features of the car are invisible from view until you need them, providing innovation with purpose but without distractions for drivers.

Thanks to fifth-generation eDrive technology and a fully electric all-wheel drive system, the iX produces zero driving emissions and has a BIK rate of just 2% in 2022-2024.

Highly Commended: Jaguar iPACE

Best Medium Car: SKODA OCTAVIA

The latest, fourth-generation Octavia offers a greater level of active and passive safety technology, new driver assistance systems and advanced infotainment.

When combined with its most extensive powertrain options to-date (including mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants), the Octavia cements itself as one of the leading options for fleet customers in its segment.

The SE Technology trim has ramped up the value for business customers and has been designed to specifically meet the demands of company car drivers. SE Technology models offer six advanced engine options in both hatch and estate form, from a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 110 PS through to the 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine, which delivers 150 PS. The SE Technology is also available as a 1.0 TSI e-TEC mild hybrid with an output of 110PS, or as a plug-in hybrid that delivers a power output of 204 PS and up to 42 miles pure electric range.

Highly commended: Škoda Scala

Best PHEV: AUDI A3

The Audi A3 40 TFSI e is the ultimate package when it comes to luxury, practicality and rock-bottom running costs.

With BIK rates from 7%, 40 miles of EV range and up to 258mpg, the A3 40 TFSI e is a perfect premium all-rounder for SMEs. This all new model has been hugely popular across multiple fleets – providing a tax efficient car with enough range for the daily commute.

Those ordering Audi EVs get free Podpoint wallbox chargers, Octopus energy offer for drivers – switch your dual fuel home supply and get credit equivalent to 5,000 free electric miles – e-tron Charging Service (eCS) card – comes with all EV and PHEV, covers up to 75% of public chargepoints with 1 year free subscription and £150 credit.

Highly commended: Hyundai Tuscon

Best Medium EV: ŠKODA ENYAQ iV

The all-new Enyaq is one of the most significant new models ever introduced in Škoda’s 126-year history. Fully electric and designed from the ground up to deliver a completely new driving experience, it sets benchmarks for space, aerodynamics and technology.

Based on the Volkswagen Group’s modular electrification toolkit (MEB), the ground-breaking all-electric SUV marks the start of the brand’s electromobility journey, paving the way for a new generation of all-electric Škodas.

SMEs who opt for the larger battery size benefit from a host of advanced technology and driver assistance features as standard.

High Commended: Hyundai Ioniq 5

Best Medium SUV: BMW iX3

Fifth-generation e-Drive technology delivers an exceptional driving experience, including a range of up to 285 miles, with rear-wheel drive and zero local driving emissions.

Subtle blue accents and aerodynamic exterior elements give an electric edge to a familiar face and, as an all-electric SAV, the iX3 is eligible for the 2% company car tax rate from April 2022 to 2024.

The BMW Live Cockpit Professional 12.3” display provides the information your drivers want, when they want it. Intelligent Driving systems from BMW ConnectedDrive offer assistance with navigating busy traffic and effortless manoeuvring.

The 510-litre luggage compartment provides plenty of room for every outing, while the luxurious cabin features generous legroom to ensure each passenger travels in comfort.

Best Small Car: SEAT IBIZA

The latest version of the SEAT Ibiza has received a host of updates to ensure SEAT’s longest standing model remains at the forefront of the ultra-competitive supermini class.

The Ibiza combines a low Total Cost of Ownership with an overall desirable package designed to delight SME users.

It is now available with a multitude of new technology which builds on the previous car’s already extensive specification and also boasts a raft of assistive safety systems to enhance the comfort for high-milage business users, including Travel Assist semi-autonomous driving, Lane Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Side Assist and High Beam Assist.

Combined, these new features make the Ibiza one of the safest and most connected vehicles in its class. For SMEs, it means Ibiza delivers exceptional levels of convenience and user-friendliness.

Highly commended: Škoda Fabia

Best Hybrid: RENAULT ARKANA

The striking and stylish Arkana is a purpose-built hybrid electric car. Powered exclusively by electrified powertrains, it boasts impressive fuel economy of up to 58.9mpg and CO2 emissions as low as 109g/km.

The Arkana’s hybrid powertrain, developed with expertise gained from Renault’s Formula One participation and the subject of more than 150 patents, starts in full EV mode every time, ensuring smooth, responsive, and efficient driving is on hand from the very first turn of a wheel.

This is made possible by a clever transmission with an innovative ‘dog clutch’ that seamlessly transitions between electric and petrol hybrid power, while smart features such as Sailing Stop allow the Arkana’s engine to switch off during deceleration, saving fuel and reducing emissions further.

Best Small EV: RENAULT ZOE

With up to 239 miles (WLTP) of fully-electric driving range, the Renault Zoe E-Tech offers businesses the perfect vehicle to make the leap towards zero-emission mobility.

Now in its third generation, the Renault Zoe E-Tech features typically chic styling that matches its cutting-edge powertrain, delivering responsive performance, ease-of-use with one-pedal driving, and up to 50kW rapid charging delivering a 90-mile boost in range in only 30 minutes.

The Zoe E-Tech is exempt from road tax (VED), the London Congestion Charge and the ULEZ charge, while business users will pay zero benefit-in-kind tax in 2021/22 and only 1% and 2% in the two following years. And for added peace-of-mind, every Zoe E-Tech is covered by a five-year, 100,000-mile warranty, with an 8-year, 100,000-mile warranty on the battery.

Highly Commended: MG ZS

Best Small SUV: BMW X1

The X1 xDrive25e features a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor to deliver a blend of performance and economy. With combined power output of 220hp, the xDrive25e can accelerate from 0-62mph in 6.9 seconds while returning fuel economy of up to 156.9mpg.

It also offers a significant electric-only range of up to 31 miles. The X1 xDrive25e offers user-choosers the best of both worlds – a refined family car which can deliver high performance yet can also travel for up to 31 miles on electric power. There are a selection of intelligent driving modes too, including AUTO eDRIVE, which automatically selects the most suitable power source to maximise efficiency. With CO2 emissions ranging from 41-44g/km, the driver of an X1 xDrive 25e will pay BIK taxed based on just 11% of the car’s P11d value.

Highly Commended: Dacia Duster

Best Leasing Company: JCT600

JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions (VLS) has undergone a careful, well planned and holistic improvement journey and remains without a customer loss, has zero employee churn and its highest ever engagement scores were delivered in recent months.

The business has seen 14% total fleet growth and has invested £150k in its Origo platform, a revolutionary system that delivers multiple schemes or policies from one platform in a simple user-friendly way to fleets of all sizes.

JCT600 has also delivered an enhanced product roll out including Salary Sacrifice, ECOS and complete outsourced service augmentation and made salary sacrifice accessible to SMEs with no minimum commitment or set up cost. It has helped just over 65% of its existing customer base migrate to EVs to support their respective roads to zero.

Highly commended: Leasys

Best Long Term Rental: EUROPCAR

From 28 days to 36 months, Europcar offers small businesses the ability to manage their mobility needs without having to make a long-term financial commitment to a lease or outright purchase – something that is vital while economic conditions remain unpredictable. Its portfolio of Long-Term Solutions offers flexible car rentals with fixed rates, no upfront costs and no early exit penalties.

Europcar Flex offers flexible Long Term vehicle subscription from 3 months, with a choice of mileage options and one fixed monthly cost. Small businesses can increase or decrease the Europcar fleet they need, or adapt the models to suit business demands, month by month. It’s a service being used by businesses that have gaps in their fleet, caused by the vehicle supply issues, or who don’t want to make commitments to lease vehicles for staff during their probationary period.

Highly commended: Northgate Vehicle Hire

Best Short Term Rental – Up to three months: Europcar

Fundamental to the Europcar short-term rental service is a wide choice of fleet – currently around 40,000 vehicles – available from a comprehensive network of more than 100 locations across the country, all underpinned by a delivery and collection service.

But really this is just doing the basics. What Europcar has continued to do in 2021 is innovate to meet the changing mobility needs of SME customers. he working from home/office hybrid has required a new way of looking at the needs of business travellers. T

he supply challenges that have affected new vehicle deliveries have also put rental and car share in the spotlight – filling the gaps. As a result, Europcar has made it a priority to invest in the technology that underpins its services, delivering a customer experience that is totally in tune with today’s SME. Its connected vehicle strategy is playing a valuable role in enhancing the customer experience.

Best Mobility Solution Provider: SOGO

SOGO set out to transform how fleets think about green mobility. From the outset, monthly leasing ensured that fleets operated young fleets with the latest technology and lowest emissions.

In 2021, a groundbreaking partnership with BP meant every mile driven in any vehicle was offset in a globally recognised carbon-neutral scheme. A huge amount of work has gone into working closely with OEMs to ensure SOGO has vehicles available for companies to make the transition.

Fleet managers can order Kia E-Niros, BMW iX3, Polestar 2 and Nissan Lead from stock.Investment in the latest technology ensures ordering a car is as easy as ordering an Uber on ultra-flexible terms. With a few clicks, customers can order a vehicle in a matter of minutes. It operates nationally with a network of logistics hubs and is committed to driving the green motoring transition.

Highly Commended: Northgate Vehicle Hire

Best Electric charging point provider: OHME

Ohme is a smart charging hardware and software manufacturer, our devices simplify the charging experience for the customer, and reduce the c02 and cost of the charge – they are the cheapest and most sustainable way to charge a vehicle Ohme launched its new Home Pro in September 2021, and has seen a four fold increase in demand, and the win of some major fleets and leasing providers (Motability, Zenith, Fleet Operations, Octopus Electric Vehicles, Synergy Leasing).

At a simple level – The Ohme Home Pro is a new discrete and compact tethered charger with in-built load balancing and PEN fault detection for quick and easy installation. It is the smallest smart tethered charger with an LED screen available, and at limited cost premium versus main incumbents that have lesser functionality.

Highly Commended: Project EV & Charged EV

Best Remarketing Service: VAN MONSTER REMARKETING

Launched in 2004, Van Monster has built its reputation on selling high-quality, low mileage, used commercial vehicles direct to SME businesses and private buyers. With a wide range of used vans available for purchase either online or in person and with an exceptional aftersales programme.

With Northgate Vehicle Hire as a parent company, our customers can be confident that when purchasing a vehicle from Van Monster, it will have an exceptional service and maintenance record behind it. Additional vehicles in stock have to pass stringent checks for vehicle condition and reliability, so all of our vehicles can be relied upon to be roadworthy.

Highly Commended: Wilson Auctions