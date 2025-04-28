Business Motoring Awards deadline extended: Entries close 9 May 2025

Due to the high level of interest and the number of entries already received, we are pleased to announce that the deadline for the Business Motoring Awards has been extended.

This gives you more time to showcase your vehicle or services and put your brand in front of a key business audience.

Winning an award not only brings industry prestige — it has also been proven to help boost sales.

Entry is free, and you can submit to as many categories as you wish.

Make sure your achievements get the recognition they deserve — enter now.

The Business Motoring website provides information for company car drivers, SME company employees, small business owners and business drivers, delivering news and essential business motoring advice on areas such as company car tax, salary sacrifice and car leasing. The website reaches 520,000 people every year.