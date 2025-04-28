  
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp
Subscribe

Business Motoring Awards deadline extended: Entries close 9 May 2025

Showcase Your Success – Enter the Business Motoring Awards!

Tom Watts

28 April 2025

,

SHARE

astra

DEADLINE EXTENDED: Award entries close 09 May 2025

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Due to the high level of interest and the number of entries already received, we are pleased to announce that the deadline for the Business Motoring Awards has been extended.

This gives you more time to showcase your vehicle or services and put your brand in front of a key business audience.

Winning an award not only brings industry prestige — it has also been proven to help boost sales.

Entry is free, and you can submit to as many categories as you wish.

Make sure your achievements get the recognition they deserve — enter now.

The Business Motoring website provides information for company car drivers, SME company employees, small business owners and business drivers, delivering news and essential business motoring advice on areas such as company car tax, salary sacrifice and car leasing. The website reaches 520,000 people every year.

Click here to view the categories and enter

Related Posts

Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE