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Fleet Operations & Compliance

Business private number plate sales doubled in 2025, finds Plates4Less

Plates4Less said businesses were opting for private plates to disguise older fleet vehicles, as well as for branding reasons.

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Sales of private number plates to businesses more than doubled in 2025, according to private number plate specialist Plates4Less.

Plates4Less said businesses were opting for private plates to disguise older fleet vehicles, as well as for branding reasons.

Private number plates allow older fleet vehicles to appear more modern and professional.

It reported demand from SMEs, larger fleets and sole traders.

Plates4Less identified that business registrations fall into four categories: brand and company name registrations, fleet life-extending registrations, investment and asset purchases, and humorous or memorable registrations used to attract attention.

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The company said that memorable registrations often generate online and in-person attention.

To cater for demand, it launched a dedicated Business Hub, as well as a Business Number Plate Guide.

Tony Clark from Plates4Less, said: “When we first started seeing the increase in 2022, we assumed it might be a short-term trend.

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“Instead, we’ve continued to see growing interest from businesses year after year.

“Business enquiries and sales more than doubled in 2025 compared with 2024, and we’re seeing demand from sectors ranging from tradespeople and logistics firms through to professional services, retailers and online businesses.

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“What’s particularly interesting is the variety of reasons. Some businesses are focused on branding, some on fleet management, while others have discovered that a clever registration can become a surprisingly effective marketing tool.

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“A clever registration can become a talking point. We regularly hear from businesses whose customers remember the registration long after they’ve forgotten the vehicle itself.

“The best registrations combine branding with personality. They help businesses stand out in crowded markets and often generate conversations that traditional advertising simply doesn’t.”

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