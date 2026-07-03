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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/business-private-number-plate-sales-doubled-in-2025-finds-plates4less/

Sales of private number plates to businesses more than doubled in 2025, according to private number plate specialist Plates4Less.

Plates4Less said businesses were opting for private plates to disguise older fleet vehicles, as well as for branding reasons.

Private number plates allow older fleet vehicles to appear more modern and professional.

It reported demand from SMEs, larger fleets and sole traders.

Plates4Less identified that business registrations fall into four categories: brand and company name registrations, fleet life-extending registrations, investment and asset purchases, and humorous or memorable registrations used to attract attention.

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The company said that memorable registrations often generate online and in-person attention.

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To cater for demand, it launched a dedicated Business Hub, as well as a Business Number Plate Guide.

Tony Clark from Plates4Less, said: “When we first started seeing the increase in 2022, we assumed it might be a short-term trend.