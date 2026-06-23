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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/businesses-turn-to-rental-mobility-as-demand-for-fleet-flexibility-rises-says-europcar/

UK businesses are increasingly turning to vehicle rental as a way to avoid long-term fleet commitments amid ongoing economic uncertainty, according to new analysis from Europcar.

The business mobility provider said engagement with its “commitment-free” rental messaging has risen by 245% year-on-year, reflecting growing demand for more flexible vehicle solutions.

Europcar said businesses are facing a range of pressures, including higher employment and operating costs, subdued consumer confidence and rising fuel prices.

The company also pointed to a 3% year-on-year increase in insolvencies and continued weakness in recruitment activity, with the latest KPMG and REC jobs report showing a 44th consecutive month of decline in permanent placements.

Against that backdrop, Europcar believes many organisations are reconsidering traditional vehicle ownership and leasing models.

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The company said purchasing vehicles ties up capital and exposes businesses to depreciation, while leasing arrangements often involve contracts lasting three to five years, mileage restrictions and early termination penalties.

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Europcar’s analysis found increasing interest in rental solutions linked to flexibility and reduced commitment, with businesses seeking alternatives that can adapt more easily to changing market conditions.

Tom Middleditch, head of B2B marketing at Europcar, said: “In a climate where businesses are eliminating discretionary spend, freezing headcount and managing cash week-to-week, committing to a lease of three or more years or depreciating fleet purchase is increasingly hard to justify. That’s where rental comes in.”