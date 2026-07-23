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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/bvrla-lease-fleet-up-7-2-year-on-year-in-q1-2026/

The British Vehicle Renting and Leasing Association’s (BVRLA) lease fleet rose 7.2% year-on-year in Q1 2026, comprising both its car and van fleet.

The BVRLA’s Leasing Outlook report for July 2026 found that the year-on-year rise in its fleet was due to the 8.4% rise in cars, while its van fleet only rose 3.4%.

Quarter-on-quarter numbers saw a 1.3% fall in Q1, attributed to the 1% and 3% drops in its car and van fleet, respectively.

Cars accounted for 77% of the BVRLA’s fleet, representing 1,574,462 of the overall fleet and showing a rise of 8.4% year-on-year.

Vans in the BVRLA fleet rose 3.4%, reaching 478,211 LCVs.

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The association described car leasing as a buyer’s market, as manufacturers are aiming for ZEV Mandate targets and new entrants offer customers highly discounted vehicles.

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It found that leasing companies and brokers are reporting steady progress in vehicle renewals over contract extensions.

The BVRLA said fleet buyers are a major factor in this progress, as they benefit from having more choice, better technology, and better deals for alternatively fuelled vehicles.