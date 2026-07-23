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Commercial Vehicles & LCVs

BVRLA lease fleet up 7.2% year-on-year in Q1 2026

The rise in its fleet was due to the 8.4% rise in the car fleet, while its van fleet only rose 3.4%.

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The British Vehicle Renting and Leasing Association’s (BVRLA) lease fleet rose 7.2% year-on-year in Q1 2026, comprising both its car and van fleet.

The BVRLA’s Leasing Outlook report for July 2026 found that the year-on-year rise in its fleet was due to the 8.4% rise in cars, while its van fleet only rose 3.4%.

Quarter-on-quarter numbers saw a 1.3% fall in Q1, attributed to the 1% and 3% drops in its car and van fleet, respectively.

Cars accounted for 77% of the BVRLA’s fleet, representing 1,574,462 of the overall fleet and showing a rise of 8.4% year-on-year.

Vans in the BVRLA fleet rose 3.4%, reaching 478,211 LCVs.

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The association described car leasing as a buyer’s market, as manufacturers are aiming for ZEV Mandate targets and new entrants offer customers highly discounted vehicles.

It found that leasing companies and brokers are reporting steady progress in vehicle renewals over contract extensions.

The BVRLA said fleet buyers are a major factor in this progress, as they benefit from having more choice, better technology, and better deals for alternatively fuelled vehicles.

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Salary sacrifice exceeded personal contract hire (PCH), with PCH increasing 6.1% year-on-year compared to a 164.7% year-on-year increase on salary sacrifice cars on the BVRLA fleet.

Abi McCabe, BVRLA member and UK national client strategy manager at the Autorola Group UK, said: “One of the most significant findings is that the market is not shrinking as much as reshaping.”

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She added that used car market shares are down overall from 2024, with demand of focused on specific segments like SUVs.

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McCabe said: “Our Indicata used car pricing platform uses Market Day’s Supply (MDS) as a measure of how quickly vehicles are selling.

“MDS has improved across the market, falling by around 9%, with D-segment and C-segment vehicles selling significantly faster than the market average, highlighting healthy underlying demand.”

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