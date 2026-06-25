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BYD and Parkopedia to supply in-car payment functionality

BYD cars will also get RingGo parking payment integrations in the UK.

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BYD and Parkopedia to supply in-car payment functionality
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Parkopedia, the automotive and data brand of global mobility platform Arrive, and BYD Auto have collaborated to provide a next-generation in-car parking experience for drivers across Europe.

Parkopedia will supply a mobility solution that enables BYD models to use Parkopedia parking data and in-car payment functionality, to make searching and paying for parking from the vehicle easier for drivers.

The arrangement will provide discovery, notifications and auto-stop, to equip BYD with a setup that is straightforward to integrate.

BYD cars will also get RingGo parking payment integrations in the UK and EasyPark parking payment availability across Europe.

The service is due to be made available in production BYD vehicles at the start of 2027.

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While the service initially covers parking data and in-car payments, there are plans for expansion in future to cover EV charging and tolling payments, and parking reservations, to help simplify more of the driving experience for motorists.

This collaboration enables BYD drivers to use Parkopedia parking data and in-car payment functionality all within the Android Automotive OS (AAOS) environment.

The app will be pre-installed on newer models, including the Denza Z9 GT and BYD Atto 3 Evo, with over-the-air (OTA) updates to add these to older BYD vehicles.

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When BYD models recognise parking behaviour in supported locations, the system provides an on-screen notification to drivers to inform them that they can pay for parking via ParkPay, powered by Parkopedia.

If the driver clicks on the notification, the app will open with the relevant parking area pre-selected, enabling them to start a parking session.

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These services will come together as part of a BYD mobility app, which provides broad connected-car functionality within one platform.

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Duncan Licence, head of automotive and data at Arrive, said: “We are proud to provide BYD with our connected services to ensure that BYD drivers can benefit from seamless in-car experiences.

“BYD is leading the industry by showing the importance of supporting cutting-edge hardware development with a robust, data-driven in-car driver experience.

“We look forward to the continued development of the service for additional convenience and added value for BYD drivers.”

Stella Li, executive vice president of BYD, added: “BYD is a committed to bringing the finest technologies accessible to as many people as possible, and with our DENZA brand, FLASH Charging and 2nd Generation Blade Battery will remove barriers to electric-vehicle adoption.

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“We’re pleased to partner with Parkopedia to provide streamlined in-car parking payments that will further simplify the user experience for our drivers.

“Innovation plays a significant role in BYD’s products, and this latest ParkPay service forms part of our next-generation connected-car experience.”

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