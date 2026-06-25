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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/byd-and-parkopedia-to-supply-in-car-payment-functionality/

Parkopedia, the automotive and data brand of global mobility platform Arrive, and BYD Auto have collaborated to provide a next-generation in-car parking experience for drivers across Europe.

Parkopedia will supply a mobility solution that enables BYD models to use Parkopedia parking data and in-car payment functionality, to make searching and paying for parking from the vehicle easier for drivers.

The arrangement will provide discovery, notifications and auto-stop, to equip BYD with a setup that is straightforward to integrate.

BYD cars will also get RingGo parking payment integrations in the UK and EasyPark parking payment availability across Europe.

The service is due to be made available in production BYD vehicles at the start of 2027.

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While the service initially covers parking data and in-car payments, there are plans for expansion in future to cover EV charging and tolling payments, and parking reservations, to help simplify more of the driving experience for motorists.

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This collaboration enables BYD drivers to use Parkopedia parking data and in-car payment functionality all within the Android Automotive OS (AAOS) environment.

The app will be pre-installed on newer models, including the Denza Z9 GT and BYD Atto 3 Evo, with over-the-air (OTA) updates to add these to older BYD vehicles.