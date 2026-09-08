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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/byd-and-vizion-to-launch-approved-repair-network/

BYD has partnered with Vizion Network to launch the Approved Repair Network, which has 138 locations across the UK.

The network has been trained in BYD accident repair processes, and will use genuine parts.

BYD said the launch of the network further boosts its ownership proposition, adding to the six-year warranty and four years of free roadside assistance it already offers.

Bono Ge, country manager at BYD UK, said: “This is another important milestone for BYD. As more BYD vehicles take to UK roads, one of our key priorities is getting our customers’ damaged cars back on the road as quickly as possible.

“Customer confidence extends well beyond the moment a new vehicle is delivered.

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“Our Approved Repair Network gives BYD owners access to repair specialists who understand our vehicles, our repair processes and the specific requirements of modern electric and DM-i vehicles.

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“It is another important step in delivering a high-quality ownership experience.”