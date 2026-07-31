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Commercial Vehicles & LCVs

BYD confirms pricing for Ti 7

With prices starting from £47,995, BYD said it also introduces the first car in its range to launch with a Dual Mode performance (DM-p) powertrain.

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BYD Ti 7
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BYD has confirmed UK pricing and specifications for its seven-seater car, the Ti 7.

With prices starting from £47,995, BYD said it is the first car in its range to launch with a Dual Mode performance (DM-p) powertrain.

The seven-seat arrangement for the Ti 7 has been developed for the European and UK markets.

Consisting of three motors, DM-p augments the electrical energy with a longitudinally mounted 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

In total, this system produces 408PS, and as a result, 0-62 mph is dispatched in 4.8 seconds, with a top speed of 118mph.

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For the most part, the petrol engine uses its 150PS output to generate energy for BYD’s 35.6kWh Blade Battery.

On electric energy alone, it can cover up to 74 miles.

The Ti 7 will be available in the UK in flagship Excellence AWD specification.

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The car has 20-inch alloy wheels housed within chunky wheel arch extensions, plus privacy glass from the rear doors and beyond.

Exterior illumination is provided both by LED lighting all round; the headlights feature a dynamic welcome animation, while door-mirror puddle lights offer extra visibility when approaching the car at night.

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Customers can choose from six exterior finishes; Starlight Silver is a no-cost offering, while Mountain Green, Obsidian Black, Jade Green and Titanium Grey are available for a further £1,100.

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A final shade, the Matte Titanium Grey, costs an additional £2,000.

The windscreen and front windows are made from acoustic glass to improve occupant experience, with a panoramic glass panel in the roof.

Leather upholstery comes as standard and is available in black, light grey or brown.

Seat heating and ventilation is available to the front seats and the outer seats in the second row, and three-zone climate control allows each row to maintain its own temperature.

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The car has an in-car refrigerator and drinks warmer located between the driver and front passenger.

A 15.6-inch touchscreen is standard, while a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster is positioned ahead of the driver, with an 18-speaker sound system.

Middle-row passengers have seats which can adjust in four different directions.

When the third row seats are folded, the vehicle has a boot capacity of 970 litres.

In seven-seat mode, boot capacity stands at 126 litres, while folding the second and third rows away increases the total capacity to 1830 litres.

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Full specifications of the Ti 7 will be confirmed in due course, while customers can expect first deliveries in January 2027.

The Ti 7 is available to pre-order now from all BYD retailers, and customers who want to be among the first to take delivery can place a £500 pre-order, which will be matched by a £500 contribution from BYD.

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