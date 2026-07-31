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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/byd-confirms-pricing-for-ti-7/

BYD has confirmed UK pricing and specifications for its seven-seater car, the Ti 7.

With prices starting from £47,995, BYD said it is the first car in its range to launch with a Dual Mode performance (DM-p) powertrain.

The seven-seat arrangement for the Ti 7 has been developed for the European and UK markets.

Consisting of three motors, DM-p augments the electrical energy with a longitudinally mounted 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

In total, this system produces 408PS, and as a result, 0-62 mph is dispatched in 4.8 seconds, with a top speed of 118mph.

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For the most part, the petrol engine uses its 150PS output to generate energy for BYD’s 35.6kWh Blade Battery.

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On electric energy alone, it can cover up to 74 miles.

The Ti 7 will be available in the UK in flagship Excellence AWD specification.