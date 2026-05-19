BYD confirms Ti7 seven-seat PHEV for the UK

It has two electric motors and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

BYD has confirmed that it will bring the Ti7, a seven-seat plug in hybrid (PHEV), to the UK as its largest and most versatile model.

It has two electric motors and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, with an electric city range of 79 miles and a 0-62mph time of 4.8 seconds.

The Ti7 is all wheel drive.

BYD will confirm UK pricing and specification of the Ti7 in the coming weeks.

It is 5,146mm long, placing it somewhere between the five-seat Land Rover Defender 110 and seven-seat Defender 130.

BYD said the car will be its new UK flagship.